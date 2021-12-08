MSS – Metal Slim Switch for Stylish and Robust Design
Santa Rosa, CA, December 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SCHURTER introduces the MSS Metal Line Slim Switch, a flush mount pushbutton with a very shallow mounting depth and stylish design. Sporting a multi-color side-ring illumination, the MSS provides the user with visual feedback from the side in addition to the front. The greater coverage allows for lateral status indication, which may be especially desired from a distance. Non-illuminated versions are also designed to provide visual indication with a colored bezel.
The MSS switching technology is extremely precise and is designed for applications where some degree of pressure is required to trigger the switching function. Not too little and not too much: Capacitive technology triggers switching with only a touch, while mechanical technology has moving parts that can wear over time. The moving parts can also be subject to ingress. The MSS requires a light pressure of 1-3 N on the surface, to provide just the right amount of touch to prevent unintentional switching. It has an IP rating of IP67 and a lifetime rating of >20 million actuations. Whether used in a home doorbell, or medical product, a laboratory device, or industrial equipment, the compact switch offers 8 different bezel housing colors and a spectrum of RGB illumination colors for a host of customized options. Size offerings are 19, 22, and 30 mm diameter. In addition, with a slim mounting depth of only 8 mm, this switch is highly versatile for a variety of applications including those where depth is limited such as door jams and densely packed enclosures.
Switching voltage and current is max 60 VDC and 100 mA. Operating temperature range is -40 to 85 °C. The switching function is momentary (MO/NO) or latching (LA). Highly robust for the demanding applications, the MSS actuator is stainless steel with an impact resistance rating of IK06.
Pricing starts at $22.00/piece in 100-piece quantities. Packaging is 10 pieces in a box and includes the nuts in a bag. For sales and product information, contact Cora Umlauf at (800) 848-2600 or by email at info.sinc@schurter.com.
About SCHURTER Inc.
The SCHURTER Group is the world's leading Swiss technology company providing components and complex solutions that ensure safe power supply and simplified equipment operation. The company’s professional competence, financial independence, innovative strength and distinctive corporate culture, propel the SCHURTER Group, together with its customers and partners, into the digital future. The safe&easy brand claim not only refers to the products, but also the company’s business philosophy, which strives for sustainable success through innovation, high-quality products and service, flexibility and proximity to customers.
SCHURTER is known globally as an innovator, manufacturer and distributor of fuses, connectors, circuit breakers, switches, EMC products, and input systems. Touch screens and touch panels, capacitive sensor keypads, membrane keypads and housing systems are developed in close cooperation with its customers. Within its business unit Solutions, SCHURTER combines all competencies and puts them at the customer's disposal. SCHURTER products and solutions are developed especially for specific industry segments – medical, data and communication, automotive, avionics & space, energy and the broader industrial market. SCHURTER considers the quality of its products and services as the key factor to the company's lasting success. Its management and improvement processes are designed and certified according to ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and IATF 16949, using the EFQM and Baldrige Excellence Models, as well as the application of Lean Management principles such as Value Stream Planning, Power Innovation, SSO, and Six Sigma.
SCHURTER Inc., Santa Rosa, California is the exclusive North America sales and distribution office for the SCHURTER Group.
