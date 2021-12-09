American Heart Association Recognizes Daugherty for 2021 Workplace Health Achievement
The results of the American Heart Association 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were announced, and Daugherty Business Solutions, an advisory services and technology consulting partner, achieved national silver recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well-being for their workforce.
This is the fourth consecutive time Daugherty has received this recognition and the first-time reaching silver status.
Daugherty is one of more than 450 organizations nationwide that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the period of July 31, 2020, to June 30, 2021. Of the organizations that completed the Index assessment, nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status.
“As we continue to prioritize a healthy work culture for our teammates, we are honored to be recognized at the elevated silver level,” said Daugherty Enterprise Health & Wellness Lead Lauren Donnelly. “The Enterprise Health & Wellness Committee is pleased to accept this award and will continue to improve and add to our already existing workplace health benefits and content.”
Studies show healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations that create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation.
For more information, visit the American Heart Association’s website.
About the American Heart Association Workplace Health Achievement Index:
The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies. The Index is a web-based scorecard that evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company’s workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company’s aggregates employee heart health.
In the new year, the American Heart Association will introduce a reimagined Index, the Workforce Well-Being Scorecard. Building on the legacy of the Workplace Health Achievement Index, the new Scorecard will provide organizations with a way to measure the total health and well-being of their workforce, including the importance of the mental well-being of employees. Participating organizations will receive specific, evidence-informed tools and services to help build and maximize effective cultures of workforce health and well-being.
About Daugherty Business Solutions:
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
Contact
