Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE Welcomes New Associate Director
Denver, CO, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE announced today that Jason Henry, MD has been named associate director for Sarah Cannon Research Institute's (SCRI) Drug Development Program in Denver. Dr. Henry completed his residency at the University of Colorado before pursuing a fellowship in Hematology/Medical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Dr. Henry will focus on clinical trials for patients with gastrointestinal cancers.
Sarah Cannon Research Institute at HealthONE offers integrated cancer services and treatment options to patients across the Rocky Mountain region. Through the partnership, cutting-edge clinical cancer research is paired with state-of-the-art technology to enhance the lives of cancer patients. Across the country, SCRI's drug development program has conducted more than 500 first-in-man clinical trials and experienced an annual average growth rate of 15-20 percent in patient enrollment. Sarah Cannon Research Institute has been a clinical trial leader in the majority of approved cancer therapies over the last 10 years.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
