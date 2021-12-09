CSH Translation Named Best Translation Company in Miami
Local Miami business recognized for excellence in translation among readers of the Daily Business Review in 2021 “Best Of” awards.
Miami, FL, December 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- CSH Translation has been named Best Foreign Language Translation Provider by the Daily Business Review in the publication’s 2021 “Best Of” awards. For the last three years in a row, CSH Translation has won the top spot in the prestigious awards, placing it in the Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame is reserved for companies who have placed in the top three the last three of four years. CSH Translation works with both companies and individuals around the world and offers translation in over 20 languages. The translation company specializes in legal, financial and marketing translations.
“The last two years have been a challenge, to say the least,” said Founder and CEO Carolina Sánchez-Hervás. “Our world has experienced so much tragedy and loss, and to run a small business during these times is no small feat. That being said, I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue serving my clients during these difficult times,” she continued.
Instead of slowing down, the company used this time to expand and offer even more services for their clients, among which includes language learning. “Many people have been moving down to Miami and learning Spanish has been in big demand,” says Sánchez-Hervás. “At the same time, with COVID-19, many people preferred to learn virtually from the comfort of their homes, so we are able to connect people with a tutor anywhere around the world. It’s a great way to learn a language with the personalized attention of a private tutor,” continued Sánchez-Hervás.
The Best Foreign Language Translation Provider award comes on the heels of the company’s 7th year anniversary. CSH Translation currently offers translation in over 20 languages and is located in Miami’s financial district–Brickell. The foreign language provider has translated over 8 million words to date.
Contact
CSH Translation
Carolina Sánchez-Hervás
786-563-3032
www.cshtranslation.com
Carolina Sánchez-Hervás
786-563-3032
www.cshtranslation.com
