Excelerant Announces Two Harrison Assessments Certifications by Partner, Jill Meaux
Lafayette, LA, December 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jill Meaux, a partner with Excelerant, LLC., has successfully completed two certifications with Harrison Assessments, a predictive analytics tool which enables professional coaches to analyze and develop key talent.
In October, Jill Meaux earned the Harrison Assessments Employee Development Accreditation. This is the foundation course designed to provide deep insight into behavioral patterns and responses to stress. The course is built around the twelve paradoxes in the workplace, which support self-awareness and emotional intelligence. With this certification, Meaux is able to help employees understand themselves better and develop performance.
Meaux continued with the second accreditation in November, Debriefing & Coaching. This certification acts as a guide for exploring out-of-balance paradoxes and building those insights into individual action plans. It also reinforces her abilities to interpret and apply the data that drives organizational, team, and individual performance.
Phyllis Arceneaux, partner with Excelerant, comments, “Our team of certified leadership coaches and human resources professionals is thrilled to use the Harrison Assessments to balance the paradoxes in our clients’ individual team members, which in turn strengthens their teams.”
Excelerant has used Harrison Assessments as a decision tool for talent acquisition through their recruitment services, and the Excelerant coaches recognized the full potential that these assessments could offer their clients throughout the talent life cycle. With Meaux’s two recent Harrison Assessments certifications, Excelerant is able to align individual results with leadership development programs for maximum career development solutions. This is especially effective for emerging leaders, middle managers, and succession candidates.
"We are confident that the full scope of Harrison Assessments is a beneficial addition to help us develop leaders’ true strengths to have a significant impact on their teams,” says Christina Olivier, partner with Excelerant.
Meaux is an expert in organizational and people development. She partners with clients to implement customized solutions to enhance performance and achieve critical business goals:
· Master of Science in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Southwest Missouri State University in 2000
· Certified Professional in Talent Development (CPTD), formerly CPLP®, from Association for Talent Development (ATD) since 2006
· Certified Assessment Interpreter from HR Chally Group since 2006
· Professional Instructor/Facilitator from Langevin Learning Services since 2010
· Certified consultant in EQ-i 2.0 and EQ-i 360 assessments from MHS since 2014
To read more about Jill Meaux, please visit exexp.com/jill-meaux-ms-cplp-acc. For more information on leadership coaching or organizational development, please visit exexp.com.
About Excelerant: Excelerant is an award-winning leadership development and human resources solutions company based in Lafayette, Louisiana. Using a unique approach, Excelerant combines expertise in training, coaching, human resource consulting, and facilitation to solve problems with practical, executable solutions that deliver high-impact, sustainable results.
