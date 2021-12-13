Leading Contact Center Firm, Quality Contact Solutions, Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification
Quality Contact Solutions, Inc (QCS), a leading outsource contact center and BPO company, today announced that it received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification.
Aurora, NE, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Quality Contact Solutions, Inc (QCS), a leading outsource contact center and BPO company, today announced that it received its SOC 2 Type 2 certification.
This certification follows an extensive audit performed by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, a leading cybersecurity, and compliance professional services firm. The audit confirms that Quality Contact Solutions' information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, integrity, availability, privacy, and confidentiality.
"Compliance has become an essential component for companies to create trusted relationships with clients," said Angela Garfinkel, President & Founder of Quality Contact Solutions. "Data security is critical in today's business climate. Our clients can be confident that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance."
The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit assessing internal controls involving security, availability, and confidentiality of the data processed on behalf of customers, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. As part of the audit, Quality Contact Solutions demonstrated robust data protection policies and procedures, including data security, confidentiality and availability of data to those that have permission to access it.
A copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.
About QCS
Since 2007, Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) has established itself as an industry leader in contact center and BPO solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many contact center and telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, technical support, and inbound customer service. As experts in the industry, the QCS team includes a broad base of sales and marketing subject matter experts, ensuring each outsourced call center program is implemented seamlessly across various industries. For more information, visit www.qualitycontactsolutions.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO, and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
Media Contact
Angela Garfinkel
516-656-5118
This certification follows an extensive audit performed by A-LIGN ASSURANCE, a leading cybersecurity, and compliance professional services firm. The audit confirms that Quality Contact Solutions' information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, integrity, availability, privacy, and confidentiality.
"Compliance has become an essential component for companies to create trusted relationships with clients," said Angela Garfinkel, President & Founder of Quality Contact Solutions. "Data security is critical in today's business climate. Our clients can be confident that we are committed to and making every investment to establish and maintain the most stringent controls needed to ensure the highest level of security and compliance."
The SOC 2 Type 2 certification is an independent audit assessing internal controls involving security, availability, and confidentiality of the data processed on behalf of customers, as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Criteria. As part of the audit, Quality Contact Solutions demonstrated robust data protection policies and procedures, including data security, confidentiality and availability of data to those that have permission to access it.
A copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 report is available to clients and prospective clients upon request.
About QCS
Since 2007, Quality Contact Solutions (QCS) has established itself as an industry leader in contact center and BPO solutions, including B2B and B2C programs. QCS offers many contact center and telemarketing services, including outsourced sales, upselling, cross-selling, surveys, lead generation, sales lead qualification, appointment setting, inside sales, technical support, and inbound customer service. As experts in the industry, the QCS team includes a broad base of sales and marketing subject matter experts, ensuring each outsourced call center program is implemented seamlessly across various industries. For more information, visit www.qualitycontactsolutions.com.
About A-LIGN
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, Qualified Security Assessor Company, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 22301 Certification Body, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, accredited CMMC C3PAO, and licensed CPA firm. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.
Media Contact
Angela Garfinkel
516-656-5118
Contact
Quality Contact SolutionsContact
Angela Garfinkel
516-656-5118
qualitycontactsolutions.com
Angela Garfinkel
516-656-5118
qualitycontactsolutions.com
Categories