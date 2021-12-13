Posse Foundation Welcomes New Director to Lead New Orleans Chapter
New Orleans, LA, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation has welcomed Sherdren Burnside to oversee local program operations in New Orleans.
Sherdren Burnside joins as Posse New Orleans Director. Sherdren’s professional experience spans over 25 years of service in education, community development, and nonprofit management. Prior to joining Posse, Sherdren taught English at Helen Cox High School and Delgado Community College. She also leads a local faith-based nonprofit and is an anti-racist organizer and trainer. Sherdren served as the founding director of College Track New Orleans (CTNO), a national college completion program that equips historically underrepresented students to earn a college degree, and has served as the founding director of several other nonprofits. Sherdren holds a B.A. in English and Political Science from Loyola University, New Orleans and a M.Ed. from Teachers College, Columbia University.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
About Posse New Orleans
Established in 2011, Posse New Orleans’ current recruiting partners are Case Western Reserve University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Tulane University, University of Notre Dame and Villanova University. To date, New Orleans Scholars have won $53.8 million scholarship dollars from New Orleans partner colleges and universities.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
