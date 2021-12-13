Posse Foundation Welcomes New Director to Lead Boston Chapter
The Posse Foundation has welcomed Rochelly Fajardo to oversee local program operations in Boston.
Boston, MA, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation has welcomed Rochelly Fajardo to oversee local program operations in Boston.
Rochelly Fajardo joins as Posse Boston Director. Since 2014, Rochelly has held several leadership roles with Inversant, a Boston-based organization that strives to make higher education attainable for everyone, with her most recent appointment being Director of Programs. She also founded and led Inversant’s first Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. Her volunteer experiences include serving as a member and recruitment specialist for the Summer Search Boston Alumni Board. Rochelly holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management from Suffolk University. She also completed a Nonprofit Management and Leadership Certificate from Boston University Questrom School of Business.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
About Posse Boston
Established in 1999, Posse Boston’s current recruiting partners are Bryn Mawr College, Bucknell University, Centre College, Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Union College. To date, Boston Scholars have won $150.5 million scholarship dollars from Boston partner colleges and universities.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
Rochelly Fajardo joins as Posse Boston Director. Since 2014, Rochelly has held several leadership roles with Inversant, a Boston-based organization that strives to make higher education attainable for everyone, with her most recent appointment being Director of Programs. She also founded and led Inversant’s first Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. Her volunteer experiences include serving as a member and recruitment specialist for the Summer Search Boston Alumni Board. Rochelly holds a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Northeastern University and a master’s degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Nonprofit Management from Suffolk University. She also completed a Nonprofit Management and Leadership Certificate from Boston University Questrom School of Business.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
About Posse Boston
Established in 1999, Posse Boston’s current recruiting partners are Bryn Mawr College, Bucknell University, Centre College, Rutgers University-New Brunswick and Union College. To date, Boston Scholars have won $150.5 million scholarship dollars from Boston partner colleges and universities.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
Contact
The Posse FoundationContact
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Rassan Salandy
212-405-1691
possefoundation.org
Categories