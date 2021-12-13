Posse Foundation Welcomes New Director to Lead Bay Area Chapter
San Francisco, CA, December 13, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Posse Foundation has welcomed Damali Burton to oversee local program operations in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Damali Burton joins as Posse Bay Area Director. Damali comes to Posse with over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit sector with organizations like Leadership for Educational Equity as the Bay Area Regional Director, City Year (Program Manager), Making Waves Foundation (Strategic Initiatives Manager), and the Kellogg Foundation (Program Officer) as well as in institutions of higher education such as UC Berkeley, and Saint Mary’s College of California. Her breadth of work includes providing direct support services to students, leading/managing teams, cultivating and stewarding relationships with external stakeholders, developing curricula, fundraising, and engaging in civic programs. A proud native of the Bay Area, Damali received bachelor’s and graduate degrees from Saint Mary’s College of California, and an additional graduate degree from the University of Utah.
About The Posse Foundation
Since 1989, The Posse Foundation has identified, recruited and trained more than 10,000 public high school students with extraordinary academic and leadership potential. These students—many of whom might have been overlooked by traditional college selection processes—have received a total of $1.6 billion in full-tuition leadership scholarships from Posse’s partner colleges since the program’s inception. Posse extends to these students the opportunity to pursue personal and academic excellence by placing them in supportive, multicultural teams—Posses—of 10 students. Posse Scholars graduate at a rate of 90 percent and make a visible difference on campus and throughout their professional careers.
About Posse Bay Area
Established in 2015, Posse Bay Area’s current recruiting partners are Boston University, Lehigh University, St. Olaf College and University of Puget Sound. To date, Bay Area Scholars have won $24.4 million scholarship dollars from Bay Area partner colleges and universities.
For more about The Posse Foundation, visit possefoundation.org.
