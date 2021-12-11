KOSBE Gives Small Businesses a Platform to Shine
10 Winners Announced for 2021 Small Business Awards Competition
Kingsport, TN, December 11, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Finalists from across the region gathered this morning for breakfast at BANQ in downtown Kingsport, for the 27th annual Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE) small business awards event, otherwise known as The KOSBEs.
The KOSBEs work to promote economic impact by recognizing small businesses that are leading by example and making an extraordinary contribution to the communities they do business in. The winners exemplify leadership and excellence in overcoming adversity, as well as a passion for helping others succeed. Award winners serve as inspirational leaders to other local small businesses, and they model best practices that will progress the region as a whole.
The 2021 KOSBE Award winners are as follows:
- Appalachian Stars Gymnastics, a premiere gymnastics studio located in Johnson City, Tennessee - 2020 Pivot Award
- Changes Medical Spa & Laser Center located in Johnson City, Tennessee - Innovation Business Excellence, and the Do-Good Award
- Conrad's Guide Service, a veteran-owned fishing guide service located in Blountville, Tennessee - 2021 Ernie Rumsby Award for Veteran-Owned Business Excellence
- Johnson City Brewing, a brewery located in Johnson City, Tennessee - The Game Changer Award
- Nick's Restaurant located in Kingsport, Tennessee - Food Business Excellence
- Stapleton Law, a law firm located in Kingsport, Tennessee - Woman-Owned Business Excellence
- The Laboratory, a full service smoke shop located in Kingsport, Tennessee - New Business Excellence
- The Middle Path, a mental health service located in Kingsport, Tennessee - Healthcare Business Excellence
- The Queen's Magnet, a magnet and jewelry retailer located in Johnson City, Tennessee - Young Entrepreneur Business Excellence
- The Wooden Hanger, a fashion retailer located in Kingsport, Tennessee - Retail Business Excellence
2021 KOSBE Award Winners were presented with a trophy and will also receive a prize package including discounted advertising opportunities, free marketing tools and resources, as well as local media coverage.
Madison Smith, KOSBE Marketing Coordinator, discusses her pride in the winners: “I would like to wish everyone the best of luck for the future and congratulate them on their win in this year’s awards. I hope they will take advantage of the prize package I am working on for them. Marketing is usually the first area that is trimmed back when a disaster strikes or sales start to dip, but it should be a priority during difficult times. I want to help businesses shine and thrive.”
Event sponsors include Title Sponsor: Bank of Tennessee; Diamond Sponsors: Eastman Credit Union, Food City, nGaje and Sync.Space; Gold Sponsors: Kaplan CFO Solutions, Pathway Lending, Powell Valley National Bank, and Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council; Silver Sponsors: Beyond Engagement, Branded, Brown Edwards, Champion Chevrolet, East Tennessee Eye Care, First Horizon, Hillhouse Creative, Hoeppner Law, Honda Kingsport, JamiEvents, Kathy Richards, Martin Dentistry, Millennium Properties Designs LLC, Phil’s Dream Pit, The Bagel Exchange, Truist and Wilson Worley. Friends of KOSBE: Triten Insurance and Cari Parker. In-Kind Sponsors: Cumberland Marketing, Violinist Eric Greene and VIPSEEN Media.
For more information about the KOSBEs, please visit www.kosbe.org/kosbes.
KOSBE
In 2004, the Kingsport Chamber and City of Kingsport jointly formed the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development & Entrepreneurship (KOSBE), to specifically nurture, counsel and encourage the continued robust growth and development of startups and existing small businesses in Kingsport, Tennessee.
On February 15, 2011 your Kingsport Chamber announced the new partnership between KOSBE and the Tennessee Small Business Development Center (TSBDC) becoming the TSBDC at ETSU Kingsport Affiliate Office.
Contact
Madison Smith
(423) 392-8811
www.kosbe.org
