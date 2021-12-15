ProGlobalBusinessSolutions (PGBS) Announces the Launch of Multilingual CATI Research Support Through Its Delivery Centers Across the Globe
Orlando, FL, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ProGlobalBusinessSolutions (PGBS), which is an acclaimed provider of call center services to startups, medium and large enterprises, proudly announces the expansion of its delivery centers across major geographies of the world. Focused at delivering state-of-the-art call center services to its domestic as well as global customers, PGBS would ensure that these new partner delivery centers feature updated equipment and its employees are highly-qualified to handle sophisticated software so as to be able to deliver top-quality service.
A part of the company’s new initiatives is the deployment of multilingual CATI research support services that are designed to help business owners derive important market insights in their native speaking languages. From drafting structured interviews to adopting appropriate research methods to help businesses get access to accurate market data and make critical decisions, the company’s multilingual CATI research support services have been specially introduced to deliver personalized assistance to businesses located in diverse geographies and operating in diverse cultures.
Apart from multilingual CATI research support, PGBS has also extended its virtual assistant services by adding new services in its portfolio. What’s more interesting is that the company has started rendering these services in multiple languages, thereby making its multilingual call center support services a bit more inclusive and comprehensive. With multilingual email support, chat support, and phone answering service, the new delivery centers are committed to redefining the standards of customer service and helping businesses create a deep bond with their customers.
About ProGlobalBusinessSolutions
ProGlobalBusinessSolutions is a reputed provider of creative and technology solutions to professionals and companies operating in diverse domains. Among its key services are call center support, virtual assistance, graphic designing, 3D designing, photo editing, data cleansing, multilingual typesetting & eBook conversion. For more information, log on to: https://www.proglobalbusinesssolutions.com/
Contact
Emily Watson
+1-716-817-8547
https://www.proglobalbusinesssolutions.com/
