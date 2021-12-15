Shufti Pro Ltd. Wins Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 for Best KYC & Onboarding Solution
Shufti Pro, an AI-powered IDV solution provider, has won Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 under the category of Best Solution - KYC and Onboarding.
Canary Wharf, United Kingdom, December 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The global identity verification and authentication service provider, Shufti Pro, has won the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 for the category of Best Solution - KYC and Onboarding. Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 announced the winners in a virtual ceremony that was held on the 9th of December, 2021.
The AI-powered liveness detection checks of Shufti Pro makes it globally known as an accurate real-time IDV provider. It includes mobile ID verification, OCR for structured and unstructured documents, and video KYC to offer safe, frictionless, and fraud-free onboarding.
Each year, the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 are conducted in recognition of the financial institutions, technology firms, and solution providers who manage to fulfill regulatory measures regardless of the ever-changing compliance landscape. Out of all 191 submissions, Shufti Pro secured the award as the Best Solution - KYC & Onboarding for offering businesses a secure, seamless, and law-abiding customer enrollment process.
The jury of the fourth edition of Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 consisted of leading industry experts having first-hand experience in the regulatory domain along with their skills in tech and services organizations. The 2021 awards included a wide range of categories as Outstanding Projects, Best Solutions, Regtech Awards, Ones to Watch, and Industry Awards.
“The global market size of digital KYC is expected to reach USD 1,015.36 million by the end of 2026,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of shufti Pro. “Shufti Pro’s “Best Solution” Regulation Asia Award win validates our efforts to provide effective KYC solutions that benefit businesses in enhancing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and client experience. We are honored to provide KYC/AML solutions that are configurable to global compliance regulations.”
Shufti Pro has recently won two awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021 and Best in Biz Award for providing excellent consumer services. Moreover, the company bagged Global Business Excellence Awards 2020 for offering unmatched KYC/AML services and made its way into the World’s 100 Most Innovative Cybertech companies.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
The AI-powered liveness detection checks of Shufti Pro makes it globally known as an accurate real-time IDV provider. It includes mobile ID verification, OCR for structured and unstructured documents, and video KYC to offer safe, frictionless, and fraud-free onboarding.
Each year, the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 are conducted in recognition of the financial institutions, technology firms, and solution providers who manage to fulfill regulatory measures regardless of the ever-changing compliance landscape. Out of all 191 submissions, Shufti Pro secured the award as the Best Solution - KYC & Onboarding for offering businesses a secure, seamless, and law-abiding customer enrollment process.
The jury of the fourth edition of Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2021 consisted of leading industry experts having first-hand experience in the regulatory domain along with their skills in tech and services organizations. The 2021 awards included a wide range of categories as Outstanding Projects, Best Solutions, Regtech Awards, Ones to Watch, and Industry Awards.
“The global market size of digital KYC is expected to reach USD 1,015.36 million by the end of 2026,” said Victor Fredung, the CEO of shufti Pro. “Shufti Pro’s “Best Solution” Regulation Asia Award win validates our efforts to provide effective KYC solutions that benefit businesses in enhancing operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and client experience. We are honored to provide KYC/AML solutions that are configurable to global compliance regulations.”
Shufti Pro has recently won two awards at the Global Banking and Finance Awards 2021 and Best in Biz Award for providing excellent consumer services. Moreover, the company bagged Global Business Excellence Awards 2020 for offering unmatched KYC/AML services and made its way into the World’s 100 Most Innovative Cybertech companies.
About Shufti Pro
AI-powered digital identity verification solution provider, Shufti Pro, offers KYC, KYB, and AML services in 230+ countries and territories. Given the ability to verify 3000+ documents, Shufti Pro authenticates documents in 150+ languages with an accuracy rate of 98.67%. Through its AI-driven efficient verification services, the company aims to create a secure digital marketplace devoid of identity theft and other fraudulent activities.
Contact
Shufti ProContact
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Damien Martin
+4401225290329
shuftipro.com
Categories