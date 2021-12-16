ANB Systems Expands Its Offshore Center
Houston, TX, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- ANB Systems, Inc., a leading workflow management solutions provider for utilities across the US & Canada, recently expanded its Offshore Development Center in response to increasing adoption of its core products. ANB empowers its clients to become data-savvy and realize operational efficiencies by implementing data-tracking and reporting systems. The company has fast-tracked its recruitment process across business functions and is hiring a myriad of software engineers, business analysts, data scientists, as well as freshers from various universities. This expansion is in alignment to their long-term objective of making ANB the go-to software solution provider. It will not only offer more accommodation space for ANB’s offshore team but will also help ANB become one of the best places to work.
Mr. K Chandran, CEO of The Chennai Angels, presided over the inauguration and cut the ribbon to open the new facilities. Mr. Chandran spoke about his long career since graduating from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, working across different industries such as automotive, industrial, financial services and IT&ITES; and functions such as marketing, M&A, corporate strategy, strategic sourcing and operations. “The insight I gained from all of these domains and functions is extremely valuable for where I am today - an investor evaluating hundreds of startup companies every month in India,” said Mr. Chandran. His lesson was to take as much as people can from each of their experiences, as one will be surprised by how much they build them for the next one.
ANB has built out its eTRACK+ low code software platform and has embarked on the next stage of the product life cycle – the creation of “Solution Sets” that are specific configurations of the software platform for certain industries seeking targeted solutions. A fresh cadre of recent graduates have been recruited to expand the capability to develop these Solution Sets. As an example, ANB is configuring an “ESG Tracker” solution set to address the needs of the nascent Environmental Societal and Governance development.
“I am very excited that we have reached a point in our flagship software development where we can begin to concentrate on applying our technology to the real business needs of our customers,” said S. Balakrishnan, CEO of ANB Systems, Inc.
About ANB Systems
ANB Systems, Inc is a leading SaaS product company with a primary footprint in the energy efficiency and distributed generation division of electric and gas utilities. ANB’s flagship product is eTRACK+ - a low-code workflow management system that allows end-users to easily set up and administer programs tailored to their business processes and needs. ANB’s mission is to help clients bring disparate processes into an integrated platform that provides a real-time view of critical information and metrics. ANB does this by empowering people to be data-savvy and embrace automation through data-tracking and reporting software.
Mr. K Chandran, CEO of The Chennai Angels, presided over the inauguration and cut the ribbon to open the new facilities. Mr. Chandran spoke about his long career since graduating from IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta, working across different industries such as automotive, industrial, financial services and IT&ITES; and functions such as marketing, M&A, corporate strategy, strategic sourcing and operations. “The insight I gained from all of these domains and functions is extremely valuable for where I am today - an investor evaluating hundreds of startup companies every month in India,” said Mr. Chandran. His lesson was to take as much as people can from each of their experiences, as one will be surprised by how much they build them for the next one.
ANB has built out its eTRACK+ low code software platform and has embarked on the next stage of the product life cycle – the creation of “Solution Sets” that are specific configurations of the software platform for certain industries seeking targeted solutions. A fresh cadre of recent graduates have been recruited to expand the capability to develop these Solution Sets. As an example, ANB is configuring an “ESG Tracker” solution set to address the needs of the nascent Environmental Societal and Governance development.
“I am very excited that we have reached a point in our flagship software development where we can begin to concentrate on applying our technology to the real business needs of our customers,” said S. Balakrishnan, CEO of ANB Systems, Inc.
About ANB Systems
ANB Systems, Inc is a leading SaaS product company with a primary footprint in the energy efficiency and distributed generation division of electric and gas utilities. ANB’s flagship product is eTRACK+ - a low-code workflow management system that allows end-users to easily set up and administer programs tailored to their business processes and needs. ANB’s mission is to help clients bring disparate processes into an integrated platform that provides a real-time view of critical information and metrics. ANB does this by empowering people to be data-savvy and embrace automation through data-tracking and reporting software.
Contact
ANB Systems, Inc.Contact
Srivatsan Mandayam
+919940193819
anbsystems.com
Srivatsan Mandayam
+919940193819
anbsystems.com
Categories