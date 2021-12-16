Frank Lake Joins Telgian Engineering & Consulting as Director, Business Development – Public Sector
Atlanta, GA, December 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) recently announced the addition of Frank Lake as Director, Business Development – Public Sector. In this position, Lake will be responsible for the management of new business goals and existing business partnerships. In addition, he will work closely with executive leadership, as well as the marketing and the business development teams to create new opportunities for expansion and growth.
“Frank has a proven track record for exceptional leadership,” says TEC President Leonard Ramo. “His expert knowledge in strategic planning for business growth, focusing on innovative, client-focused solutions, will be essential to TEC’s continued success, as we continue to expand into new markets.”
With more than 35 years of experience, Lake specializes in business development across a wide array of industry sectors including government and the public sector. In addition to the establishment of government contracts, his accomplishments include the development of multiple distributor pipelines, as well as the successful development of programs used to identify current and potential long-term opportunities and partnering relationships.
Previously, Lake was a Senior Government Business Development Associate with the medical simulator firm Operative Experience Inc. There he was responsible for strategic business development and medical research development, as well as for fostering teamwork, improving organizational development and promoting a culture of excellence through organizational values and recognition programs.
Lake is a 20+ year veteran of the United States Navy where he served as a Hospital Corpsman.
About Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC)
Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) is a full-service global engineering and risk mitigation consulting firm specializing in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information and organizational mission against preventable losses such as strategic/enterprise risk management, fire protection engineering, security, environmental health and safety, emergency management, operations continuity and construction administration services.
Since 1985, TEC has worked hand-in-hand with clients such as architects, engineers, owners, developers, risk and facility management firms, construction teams and government agencies. TEC’s professionals are dedicated to delivering value through effective protection solutions that meet today’s risk challenges. And, in addition to a uniquely global perspective, the company also offers in-depth knowledge of local, state and federal compliance requirements.
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
