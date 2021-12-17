Intellego Technologies AB and Ushio America, Inc. Complete Technology Evaluation and Announce Collaboration for 222nm Dosimeter Products
Cypress, CA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Intellego Technologies AB (publ) (Intellego) announces that the US evaluation of its photochromic dose technology, conducted by Ushio America, Inc. (Ushio) has now been completed. As a result of the evaluation, both Intellego and Ushio agree to expand the collaboration by introducing Dose222™, Ushio’s trademark and self-designed dosimeter manufactured by Intellego.
One of the world’s largest photonics solutions providers, Ushio expanded its ultraviolet product line with the Care222® series of filtered 222nm Far UV-C excimer lamp modules for microbial reduction applications. To support the Care222® series, Ushio has been testing and qualified Intellego’s dosimeter technology to indicate correct and repeatable low dose levels of 222nm radiation provided by Care222 technology. The dosimeters are available for end users and OEMs at Dose222.com.
“We are pleased with the opportunities that Ushio has cultivated with the Dose222™ indicators and their interest in expanding the product to their European and Asian markets. This collaboration with Ushio highlights the quality and superiority of Intellego’s technology to expand its use to occupied spaces served by Ushio’s Care222 technology,” says Claes Lindahl, CEO, Intellego Technologies.
The global commercialization of Dose222 dosimeters is expected to expand significantly with the increasing implementation of Ushio’s Care222 technology. It will provide end users a simple and inexpensive way to verify installations and ensure people are safe while expected pathogen reductions are being performed.
“After reviewing the technology, we decided to partner with the industry leader in photochromic technology to co-develop our custom Dose222 Indicator Card to our specifications. Intellego Technologies expertise and proprietary technology of quick check visual indicator cards, combined with Ushio’s expertise in 222nm filtered light generation and detection allowed our companies to form a unique partnership to create a best in class visual dose indicating tool complementing our Care222 product portfolio for our customers,” according to Dr. Holger Claus, VP Technology, Ushio America, Inc.
About Intellego Technologies AB
Intellego Technologies is a research and development company, headquartered in Solna, Sweden. Founded in 2011, Intellego has grown to become the global leader in colorimetric indicators that are utilized worldwide to visually validate the dose of ultraviolet irradiation delivered to surfaces. Through its patented photochromic technology, Intellego manufactures standard and customized indicators that make the benefits of ultraviolet light visible and promotes the safe, effective and efficient use of UV applications. Intellego’s products support better outcomes with ultraviolet devices in healthcare, horticulture, food and beverage manufacturing, environmental services, and more. For more information about Intellego, visit Intellego-Technologies.com. For more information on Intellego’s line of colorimetric indicators, visit UVCdosimeters.com.
About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing xenon short arc, lasers, ultra-high-pressure UV, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and architectural lighting), halogen, fluorescent, and miniature incandescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, landscaping, graphic arts, flashlight, scientific, medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers.
