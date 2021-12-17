Powerstone Property Management Reports 10th Consecutive Year of Record Growth. Leading California Firm Promotes 24, Adds 64 New Clients and 61 New Team Members
Exemplary Service Bolsters Client Retention and Expands Its Regional Footprint; Organization Named Best Places to Work, Again
Irvine, CA, December 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Powerstone Property Management Inc., a full-service Orange County, California-based property management firm, announced today that the company has continued its decade-long period of growth marking the largest increase in its 28-year-old history. The company’s strategy for growth is based on keeping clients happy, adding the right people and technology to ensure superior service, and expanding office locations to better serve new and expanding markets. Powerstone CEO Rene’ Decker stated: “We have been on quite a positive trajectory for some time and this year we have continued to add the systems and talent our clients need to help their HOA’s thrive. We are keenly aware that our growth is directly tied to client satisfaction. I attribute much of that success to the spirit and enthusiasm of our Community Managers and all of our staff.” He added: “To prove my point, we’ve again been named as one of the Best Places to Work in Orange County by the OCBJ. This makes 5 years in a row, and it’s a tribute to how much our folks like working together and being with each other.”
Powerstone announced 24 promotions and the addition of 61 new team members in 2021. According to Katie Bellows, Director of Talent Acquisition & Growth for Powerstone, adding and retaining the best talent has been enhanced by the formation of the Powerstone Academy which provides learning opportunities for Powerstone employees to expand their knowledge of the industry and to better serve Powerstone’s clients. She says: “The Academy allows our people to continue to learn and expand their careers. Additionally, we’ve found that our appeal as an employer is improved because the Academy offers training that recruits can’t get anywhere else.”
Chief Client Officer Kendrah Kay notes that Powerstone’s success is based on a winning culture and ability to deliver superior service to their clients. She says: “It sounds like a simple formula for success, and I guess it is. The reason it works is because we have the best people. We know it and our clients know it.” She added: “The Powerstone team along with our partners has also put our winning culture to work for a good cause by supporting the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). This year we raised $160,000, and over the last decade we have raised nearly $1 million to fight childhood cancer. Like I said, we have the best people.”
About Powerstone
Known for its exceptional service, Powerstone is a recognized leader and one of the largest property management firms based in California. Since 1993, Powerstone has served the common interest development industry with integrity, professionalism, and expertise, including three on-staff CPAs and an in-house General Counsel and Learning Academy. From professional business planning, governance, and community management, to modern yet easy-to-use customized websites and online services, Powerstone provides homeowner associations complete and unparalleled service including customized Community Planning. Powerstone believes that every association deserves the chance to attain its vision for its property and that’s why we created the best combination of people and technology to not only better serve, but also to better achieve. Powerstone has been named Best Places to Work in Orange County by the OCBJ for the fifth consecutive year (2017-2021). Powerstone proudly supports the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF). For more information, go to www.Powerstonepm.com.
