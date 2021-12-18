Tech Consulting Firm Rivers Agile Celebrates Banner Year with a Record 4 Award Wins
Pittsburgh, PA, December 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rivers Agile, a Pittsburgh tech industry leader specializing in software development and quality assurance, concludes 2021 by earning four different professional awards recognizing excellence in advertising, innovation, and leadership.
For 2021, Rivers Agile was crowned Innovator of the Year: Solutions Provider – Services in a category full of worthy competitors. Annually, the Pittsburgh Technology Council Tech 50 Awards honor the fastest growing and most innovative technology companies and top executives in the region. As finalists for both CEO of the Year and Innovator of the Year, the team was beyond grateful to win the latter. During his acceptance speech, Rivers Agile Founder and CEO, Ben Wilson thanked the judges by remarking, “We are Truly honored. You are recognizing our passion for helping Pittsburgh innovate,” he concluded by saying, “Given the events we’ve all lived through over the last 18 months, this is a statement win for the company. Our perseverance and client dedication recognized today is representative of what it means to be part of this amazing team.”
This year, the Rivers Agile team also partnered with award-winning creative agency, Mnemonic, to produce their first television commercial to be aired on both broadcast cable and streaming platforms. While the medium helped to increase the organization’s customer reach and brand saturation, it also garnered attention from two separate judging panels. The 30-second “Whiteboard” spot was recognized by both the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), winning a MarCom Gold Award, and the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), winning a Gold Davey Award. These awards honor excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the finest creative work from agencies, firms, and companies worldwide. Rivers Agile Director of Marketing, Kelley Reed reflected on the wins by saying, “The industry’s response is gratifying to earn as this achievement not only highlights Rivers Agile’s marketing prowess, but also justifies our exploration and effort within these new marketing channels.”
As the icing on the cake, Rivers Agile was once again named by the Smart Business Network as one of Pittsburgh’s Smart 50 companies. Since 2014, the Pittsburgh Smart 50 Awards recognize the top executives of the fifty smartest companies in the Greater Pittsburgh region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations. Rivers Agile, along with other finalists, was honored at a special celebration focused on what it takes to create and inspire a “smart” company. Ben Wilson regards a recognition for leadership during a pandemic as a high honor stating, “The past year has brought about many unexpected challenges and our team has had to navigate some uncharted waters.” He added, “It’s profound to be named as a “smart” company in a year that has been the ultimate proving ground for leaders - expanding the role of employers and redefining effective management.”
It has certainly been a tremendous year of accomplishments for Rivers Agile. As we reminisce on the past year, as well as the past 12 years, our thoughts of gratitude are echoed by our CEO, Ben Wilson, saying that our friends, families and clients all share in our success. To learn more about how you can share in our future success, visit our website at RiversAgile.com.
About Rivers Agile
Rivers Agile is a technology consulting company that has built an excellent reputation for technical innovation, superior engineering, and a regular cadence for building and deploying software solutions to the market. Launched in 2008 as a Quality Assurance consulting firm, Rivers Agile fulfilled the need for first-rate Quality Assurance services in the greater Pittsburgh area. Proving successful as a boutique firm, Rivers Agile has matured into an end-to-end software solutions provider, focusing mostly on web and mobile technology. Whether defining a new piece of software or refining an existing application or website, Rivers Agile works with clients throughout the entire product lifecycle to help them achieve their strategic vision. Based in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, Rivers Agile’s highly-skilled team works with recently funded startups through Fortune 50 clients. Visit riversagile.com to learn more.
For media and other inquiries (including interviews), please contact:
Kelley N. Reed, Director of Marketing | Rivers Agile 877-748-3773 x.705 | kelley@riversagile.com
