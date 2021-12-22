Ace Uniforms Certified as a HUBZone Business by the SBA
San Diego, CA, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ace Uniforms LLC (dba Ace Federal Solutions) is pleased to announce that on December 13th, 2021 the organization was certified as a U.S. Small Business Administration HUBZone Federal Contractor. The HUBZone program fuels small business growth in historically underutilized business zones with a goal of awarding at least 3% of federal contract dollars to HUBZone certified companies each year.
Founded in 1958, Ace Uniforms is a leader in crafting uniform and supply solutions for law enforcement, military, medical, hospitality, and corporate organizations. Ace Uniforms operates three retail locations: San Diego, CA (HQ), Vista, CA, and Phoenix, AZ. The company holds a FedMall contract (SP47W117D0039) and services military customers under Ace Federal Solutions and Ace Uniforms & Accessories Inc. (CAGE Code – 0A5U7). For more information, please visit www.aceuniforms.com.
Contact
Frank Flores
619-233-0227
aceuniforms.com
