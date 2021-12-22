Long-Term Care Insurance Top-10 States Reported by AALTCI
Los Angeles, CA, December 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- California remains the state with the most individuals covered by a long-term care insurance policy according to the latest data shared by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance.
“Just over 600,000 Californians have a traditional long-term care insurance policy,” cites Jesse Slome, director of the organization. “That’s down slightly from 2015 but still significantly higher than the other large states.”
According to the data shared by AALTCI, Texas, New York, Illinois and Florida rank among the top-5 states. “All have over 300,000 individuals with coverage plus those that have covered under a linked-benefit policy," Slome notes.
The top states based on covered lives include, California (609,244 lives), Texas (417,179), New York (371,460), Illinois (313,343), Florida (308,416), Pennsylvania (237,688), Virginia (230,456), Ohio (222,393), Minnesota (208,479) and New Jersey (200,759).
The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of educated planning. AALTCI supports insurance professionals who market long-term care solutions.
To connect with a specialist for long-term care insurance quotes, call the organization’s Los Angeles headquarters at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.
