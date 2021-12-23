West Coast Self-Storage Opens in Happy Valley, Oregon
Happy Valley, OR, December 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- West Coast Self-Storage announced today that their newest storage facility in Happy Valley, Oregon is now open. The business is named West Coast Self-Storage Clackamas and is located in the Southgate CPO neighborhood at 8319 SE Otty Rd., near the intersection of SE Fuller Rd. and SE Otty Road.
The self-storage property features 839 storage units totaling 72,665 sq. ft. of rentable space. This includes 829 interior-access units ranging in size from 5 x 5 to 10 x 30. These units are heated for added comfort and protection of belongings. The facility also features 10 drive-up-accessible units ranging from 10 x 10 to 10 x 30 that allows customers to load/unload directly into their unit from their vehicle.
West Coast Self-Storage Clackamas was designed and built with the modern storage customer in mind. The storage facility features a covered loading/unloading area to keep customers dry, advanced security measures including 24-hour recorded video monitoring with digital cameras throughout the property, and hands-free access to the facility via mobile app, The operation also includes a retail store offering moving boxes and packing materials.
Access hours are 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily. Office hours are 9:30 am to 6:00 pm Monday-Saturday and 9:30 am to 5:00 pm Sunday.
The self-storage facility was designed by Jackson | Main Architecture of Seattle, WA, and built by Perlo Construction, Tualatin, OR. NWB Clackamas, LLC is the owner. West Coast Self-Storage Group of Everett, Washington developed the facility and will be managing the operation.
“We’re excited to be opening our newest and greatest high-tech facility. West Coast Self-Storage Clackamas represents the highest level of service and amenities we have to offer. And we are proud to be the one-stop-shop service solution to all your storing, moving, and packing needs,” said Adam Louder, District Manager for West Coast Self-Storage.
West Coast Self-Storage Group is a self-storage property management, acquisition, and development company headquartered in Everett, WA. The company currently has 95 managed and owned locations with storage facilities in Washington, Oregon, California, and Nevada. The links to their websites are WestCoastSelfStorage.com and SelfStoragePropertyManagement.com.
