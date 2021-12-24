Sam Verma, CEO at Peoples Processing Inc. Honored with Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award in 2021
Austin, TX, December 24, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Peoples Processing, Inc., announced today that their CEO, Sam Verma has been honored with Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award for 2021 by National Mortgage Professional Magazine. The annual awards program honors women leaders in the mortgage industry who spark inspiration via mentorship, professional accomplishment and thought leadership. The Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award honors the most talented, innovative, and philanthropic women who are driving excellence and making a difference in the mortgage industry.
The 2021 Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award Winners will feature in the December issue of National Mortgage Professional Magazine sharing their stories of inspiration, professionalism, and leadership as they balance work and life.
“I am honored to be listed among the 2021 Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award winners,” said Sam Verma, CEO of Peoples Processing Inc. “Each winner has a personal story of their success and can connect those stories to something that can somehow inspire everyone to be better. I believe that acknowledging and applauding one another's achievements in the industry as women is important. It's an honor for me to be recognized as a role model in this industry. Thank you to the judges!" she added
As a part of Peoples Processing, Sam has contributed significantly to streamline operational challenges and make life easy for lenders/servicers. Her endless contribution and hard work towards inclusion of minorities and women in the mortgage industry has also been recognized by NMPMag.
Details about Mortgage Lending Women of Inspiration Award and the list of 2021 winners are available at https://nationalmortgageprofessional.com/news/nmps-mortgage-lending-women-inspiration-2021
About Peoples Processing Inc.
Peoples Processing has been serving the mortgage industry for 10+ years. We offer end-to-end mortgage originations and servicing solutions from originations processing and underwriting to loan boarding, managing default operations and loss mitigation. Peoples Processing, Inc. 13492 Research Blvd Suite 120, Austin, TX 78750 (NMLS #2130972)
For more information, visit us online at peoplesprocessing.com
Media Contact:
marketing@ml.peoplesprocessing.com
Contact
Rich Kean
(888) 858-7538
http://peoplesprocessing.com/
