Leah Hazelwood, VP at Go-Forth Pest Control and Business Development Officer at Triad Lifestyle Medicine, Selected in Triad Business Journal 40 Under 40

Triad Business Journal announced the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 award winners on December 15th, 2021. The Honorees were selected from a competitive group of nominees. These Honorees represent a group of leaders who are making great contributions to our region all before the age of 40.