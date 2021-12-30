Leah Hazelwood, VP at Go-Forth Pest Control and Business Development Officer at Triad Lifestyle Medicine, Selected in Triad Business Journal 40 Under 40
Triad Business Journal announced the 2022 class of 40 Under 40 award winners on December 15th, 2021. The Honorees were selected from a competitive group of nominees. These Honorees represent a group of leaders who are making great contributions to our region all before the age of 40.
Greensboro, NC, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Greensboro, NC: Leah Hazelwood, Vice President at Go-Forth Pest Control was selected as an honoree for the Triad Business Journal 40 under 40.
Triad Business Journal will celebrate the award winners on Feb. 24, 2022, at the Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center at High Point University. Triad Business Journal will also recognize each honoree in a special print section out Feb. 25, 2022.
“I am honored to have been selected as an honoree for the Triad Business Journal’s 40 Under 40. Many of the past winners are people I highly respect,” says Hazelwood. “I feel so proud and grateful to live and work in the Triad!”
Go-Forth Pest Control, founded in 1959 in High Point, North Carolina has branches in Lake Norman, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, Columbia, SC, and Richmond, VA. It is a third-generation, family-owned business. Go-Forth’s mission is to be people-focused in all they do, and by holding themselves accountable to the highest standards of service and professionalism, they will foster the growth of their team and their business. Go-Forth is committed to being a modern, innovative industry leader with the personal touch of a local, family-owned company. Go-Forth is home to seven NC Statewide Technicians of the Year. The company is also a Family Business Award winner, a Triad Best Places to Work winner, a PCT Top 100 company, a Triad Fast 50 company, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Companies in America. For more information please visit http://Go-Forth.com
