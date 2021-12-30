Interpreters Unlimited President and CEO Sayed Ali Named to the SD500 List
Sayed Ali of Interpreters Unlimited has been recognized as one of the top 500 executives and most influential leaders in San Diego.
San Diego, CA, December 30, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Interpreters Unlimited (IU) President and CEO Sayed Ali has been named to the SD500 List by the San Diego Business Journal (SDBJ). The SD500 list recognizes the top 500 executives and most influential leaders in San Diego. The honor went to C-Suite executives, and other key regional organization leaders who have demonstrated strong leadership skills, re-invented their companies during these unprecedented times, embraced diversity, inclusion and equity and are significantly involved in the community.
Under Sayed’s leadership, IU was able to quickly adjust and continue business through COVID-19, turning things around and make it’s come back in 2021. Running a minority owned business and contracting more than 9,000 linguists spanning over 200 backgrounds, Sayed and the company are a shining example of diversity, inclusion, and equity. Sayed is also extremely involved in the community and giving back in San Diego and beyond. He and the company’s philanthropy range from homeless outreach through PATH (People Assisting The Homeless), to mentoring up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the San Diego business community through the Small Business Association, to assisting refugee families and involvement in the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Resource Center and the Ronald McDonald House to name a few.
Prior to IU, Sayed founded and ran his own bakery-deli concept business as well as an airport concessions company. Ali sold both businesses and in 2007 he acquired IU. Expanding the company nationwide through acquisitions, Sayed then created IU Group, the parent company which is now comprised of IU and four additional companies that he purchased since 2007.
When the SDBJ asked for advise that Sayed would give other leaders in business, he said “Hold your vision and exercise your passion.” Holding his vision and exercising his passion, and continuing his philanthropy, Sayed has his sights on eventually creating an endowment for a community center.
One of the most popular editions of the year, the SD500 was published on November 29th and can be found on the SDBJ website, https://www.sdbj.com/news/2021/nov/29/sd-500/, with Sayed’s feature in the Professional Services section.
For more information about Interpreters Unlimited, Inc., please visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
About Interpreters Unlimited, Inc.
The IU Group of companies include: Interpreters Unlimited, Accessible Communication for the Deaf, Albors & Alnet, Arkansas Spanish Interpreters and Translators, and IU GlobeLink, LLC, and are headquartered in San Diego, California as a minority-owned company. IU Group is committed to providing equal opportunity in the work environment with its diverse team to aid in supplying linguistic and cultural interpretation services to clients. A combined 70 years in the industry has demonstrated a surplus of leadership and best practices, which has helped establish its respected role in the language services community. Its services include interpretation, document translation and non-emergency medical transportation.
