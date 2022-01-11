PractiProject Was Announced as a TOP Atlassian Solution Provider for 2021
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PractiProject was just announced by CIO Applications Magazine as on of the TOP Atlassian Solution Providers for the year 2021.
The magazine interviewed Mr. Hilli Balzer in its latest magzine, discussing how COVID-19 impacted the Work Managment Systems demand and customizations for companies and enterprises.
Following this announcement, Mr. Balzer commented, “The whole team and I are proud to be announced as the Atlassian TOP Solution Provider for 2021 category based on our Atlassian integrations, market share, and customer awareness un the EMEA region. It’s great to be recognized for our hard work. Thank your CIO Application Magazine and thank you to everyone in the PractiProject company (in all of our branches).”
PractiProject is a leading Platinum Partner of Atlassian, with customer solution-based approach, supplying Work Management System based solution to customer needs.
PractiProject was ranked by Atlassian in the top 30 partners (out of hundreds partners) in the world.
PractiProject has offices in the UAE, Israel, Europe and the USA.
Contact
Hilli Balzer
www.practiproject.ae
