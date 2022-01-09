Todd Nash Joining Evolution Analytics, LLC as a Principal
Evolution Analytics, LLC announced today that Todd Nash will officially be joining the firm as a Principal leading the Strategy Practice and Business Operations. Todd was previously advising the company as it grew its footing in the analytics consulting market.
Chicago, IL, January 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “Todd has been a thought leader for years and has led and grown multiple data and analytics companies. We are lucky to have him join us,” said Jim McAveeney, Managing Principal of Evolution Analytics. “We are poised for growth and the hiring of Todd will help us accelerate our goals.”
“The analytics industry is rapidly evolving and clients can take advantage of these new technologies in advanced analytics and AL/ML. I am excited to help mid-market companies drive value and automation leveraging their data assets,” says Todd Nash. He continues, “I believe Evolution Analytics is well positioned with the right resources, methodologies and accelerators in this marketplace.”
About Todd Nash
Todd has been a consultant for over 30+ years. He is a recognized leader in the area of analytics strategy, business intelligence architectures, and the advantages these investments generate toward business growth. Todd spent several years in big 5 consulting and has led practices for several niche consulting companies. Recently, Todd was president of CBIG Consulting, where he helped grow the company and guide it through a successful acquisition.
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been underserved by data and analytic solutions, having found them too expensive and too complicated to implement. That barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is gone. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
Todd Nash
630-561-7283
evolutionanalytics.com
