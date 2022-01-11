Saraca Solutions Inc. Welcomes B Syed Abdul Rasheed as Associate Vice President
Appointing the new leader is a key strategic move for SARACA to expand its presence in the semiconductor, transport, and communications sector.
Boston, MA, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saraca Solutions, a leading global IT consulting and engineering R&D services firm is very pleased to announce that B Syed Abdul Rasheed joins the team as Associate Vice President for Semiconductor, Transport and Communication business unit. Syed's responsibilities will encompass delivery and sales team leadership, accelerating SARACA's revenue through expanding its presence in new geographies, developing new channels, and contributing to the company's marketing and business strategies.
Syed started his career as VLSI Design Engineer and gradually took different roles in Marketing and Business Development. His last assignment as Head of Business Development was to create, develop and execute strategies that drive B2B Sales, Business Development and Key Account Management. He has successfully managed complex business functions/initiatives and achieved explosive multimillion-dollar company growth. He is an Electronics and Communication Engineering graduate and holds an MBA in marketing.
"We are excited to have Syed with us," said Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director of Saraca Solutions. "Syed's extensive engineering and B2B sales experience should help SARACA strengthen its customer base, develop strategic alliances and expand our international sales presence."
During his stint at other leading global organizations, Syed has provided solutions that have helped many OEMs and Tier-I companies to meet their product development and objectives. He has over 21 years of industry experience working on various domains such as Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial, Medical and Energy.
Syed quoted, "I am very excited to be joining the SARACA team. I believe SARACA has a great business model and talented management team that uniquely positions itself to ease the supply-demand gap caused by the pandemic. It is particularly a dominant issue in the Semiconductor and Automotive industry. As the industry evolves through designing for resilience and designing for availability, I believe that SARACA can provide a cost-effective suite of services, enabling clients to meet market demand well within timeline and budget."
"SARACA comes with rich experience of working with top OEMs and Tier-I clients by offering solutions that add value to their products and services. Currently, SARACA is working with life-critical medical devices that demand strict compliance to safety standards similar to the Automotive industry. SARACA is confident and ready to execute projects in cutting edge technologies."
About Saraca Solutions
SARACA is a global IT consulting and engineering R&D services company working with multiple fortune 500 companies. We provide services in Semiconductor, Automotive, Communication, Medical technology, Aerospace, Defense and Rail transportation. The company is based in Boston, MA and Fairplay, SC with its headquarters in Noida, India. Learn more by visiting www.saracasolutions.com or email - contact@saracasolutions.com.
