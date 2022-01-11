MORE Magazine Partners with Aurora Cellars for Out-of-State Founder to Founder Interviews
MORE Magazine has announced the first-ever Founder to Founder Partnership for out-of-state interviews with Aurora Cellars to elevate more voices and stories of female founders.
Indianapolis, IN, January 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MORE Magazine has announced the first-ever Founder to Founder Partnership for out-of-state interviews with Aurora Cellars to elevate more voices and stories of female founders.
This Partnership will create more opportunities for companies and nonprofits founded by women to share their backgrounds, missions, and what inspires them. Through this Partnership, MORE Magazine founder, Arianna Cruz will be able to more intentionally share moments with other female founders in a variety of industries. Cruz shares, “I’m so excited to be continuing these conversations with other female founders, especially with a company I admire so much.”
Taylor Simpson, co-founder of Aurora Cellars will be joining Cruz for the first interview of 2022’s Founder to Founder series. “We are excited to be working with MORE Magazine to highlight inspirational stories with other female founders. It is important to share these stories to inspire others and showcase a diverse group of driven, intelligent, savvy women making a difference,” says Simpson. Together MORE Magazine and Aurora Cellars will select a series of female founders to share their missions and businesses/nonprofits with their audiences.
MORE Magazine was created to Make Opportunities Reachable for Everyone. Every issue is intentionally curated to educate, inspire, and call its community to action in meaningful ways. MORE Magazine works with Partners to highlight businesses and Nonprofit Neighbors to elevate their missions.
MORE Magazine
Arianna Cruz
hello@moremagazine.org
