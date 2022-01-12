Vac-Con Announces CMI Equipment as New Dealer
Green Cove Springs, FL, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Vac-Con, Inc. is pleased to announce the addition of CMI Equipment to the Vac-Con dealer network.
This distributorship will provide sales, parts, and service support to customers located in the state of Tennessee.
For more than three decades, CMI Equipment has provided the Tennessee market with the equipment necessary to keep cities, counties, and road departments operating. The experienced team at CMI prides themselves on their attention to detail and developing longstanding relationships. Identifying their customers’ long-term goals enables the team at CMI to source the right equipment and aftermarket support to drive value for their clients.
“CMI Equipment is an essential addition to our distribution network,” said Bryce Rieger, National Sales Manager. “Their central location in Tennessee paired with years of service supporting the municipal segment will expand the Vac-Con footprint in the Southeast and improve our customer experience in this region.”
CMI will offer the full portfolio of Vac-Con machines including combination sewer cleaners, jetters, and hydro-excavators in both trailer and truck-mounted configurations.
About Vac-Con®
Since 1986, Vac-Con® has manufactured more than 9,000 custom-built machines to serve public and private environmental markets worldwide. Our mission is to support, design, and manufacture innovative vacuum and high-pressure water cleaning solutions that deliver superior performance in municipal, industrial, and utility markets worldwide. Our global dealer network assists us in reaching all corners of the world. For more information, visit www.vac-con.com.
About Holden Industries, Inc.
Holden Industries, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. As the parent organization of a group of diversified manufacturing companies, Holden is dedicated to profitable growth through capital efficient reinvestment and strategic acquisitions. Holden strives to continuously improve the operational performance of all disciplines with its principle focus of identifying the needs of its customers, and developing innovative and cost effective products and services to meet those needs. For more information, visit www.holdenindustriesinc.com.
Vac-Con is a trade name of Holden Industries, Inc.
