Radix Announces New Duralife RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables
Cleveland, OH, January 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Radix Wire & Cable is pleased to announce the addition of the DuraLife® RHH Two-Hour Fire-Rated Power Cables to the Fire Protection product line. Certified to the harsh requirements of the UL 2196 Test for Fire Resistive Cables and meeting the code requirements for circuit survivability, the new DuraLife RHH is a 600V cable designed to provide an easy-to-install, cost-effective means of protecting critical emergency systems when under fire conditions.
As the most versatile two-hour fire-rated solution for 600V power applications, the DuraLife RHH installs in both EMT and phenolic conduit and is offered in a full range of constructions, from 14 AWG through 500 MCM. The cable and its ancillary components are two-hour certified for both vertical and horizontal installations with up to four cables per conduit. The UL certification is listed under FHIT 28E.
The DuraLife RHH is a traditional “pipe & wire” solution and is a qualified and economic alternative to specialized mineral insulated (MI) and metal clad (MC) options. Its easy-to-install design requires no special tools or procedures. Additionally, it’s available for order in long lengths, which eliminates the need for splicing.
“This is an exciting addition to round out the most comprehensive package of fire-rated cables in the industry,” says Radix DuraLife Business Unit Manager Danielle Purewal. “We’re proud to help our customers meet survivability requirements necessary to protect critical circuits in applications such as fire pumps and emergency generators in order to protect life and property in the event of a fire.”
Radix is the leading authority on two-hour fire rated cables, offering award-winning products, including the only UL 2196 certified Circuit Integrity FPLP Free Air cable and the broadest line of FPLR Multi-conductor cables.
In 2014, Radix was the first company to receive flexible, silicone-insulated cable UL 2196 re-certification after UL changed the standard in 2012. Radix continues as the industry’s innovation leader with products that satisfy the most demanding applications for circuit integrity.
For more information on cable options, visit our website at http://www.radix-wire.com and register for our next webinar on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
About Radix Wire
Founded in 1944 and based near Cleveland, Ohio, Radix is the leading manufacturer of UL, CSA and factory‐rated electrical wire and cable for high performance, extreme temperature applications. The company’s product portfolio consists of unique wire and cable products with temperature ratings from 150°C to 1,000°C and voltage ratings from 300V to 40kV. Radix products are used by original equipment manufacturers in a variety of consumer, commercial, and industrial products plus a wide range of end‐user markets.
February 10, 2022 Webinar Registration: https://www.radix-wire.com/radix-blogs/webinar-how-when-where-to-use-circuit-integrity-cables-for-pathway-survivability-feb-10/
