Clutch Awards CitrusBits a Spot Among the Top 1000 Global B2B Companies for 2021
Pasadena, CA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CitrusBits, one of the leading mobile app development companies, has been recognized amongst the top 1000 global B2B companies for 2021 in the domain of mobile app development and augmented/virtual reality spaces by Clutch.
Clutch, a B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C, connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to confidently tackle business challenges together. Clutch’s methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presence.
The Clutch research team selected these top 1000 B2B companies based on their ability to deliver high-quality work for their clients. Each company is grouped into one of four categories based on their specific services and then organized by their Clutch rank. CitrusBits is listed in Clutch 1000 as a Clutch Global Leader in AR/VR development and mobile app development.
“These companies stand out because of the positive feedback their clients shared with the Clutch team. The quality of their verified reviews shows that these companies know how to deliver exceptional work to their clients,” said Clutch Founder Mike Beares. “As more companies highlight their leadership in the industry and build their online reputation through third-party reviews, I hope the process of finding the right service provider becomes easier for business decision-makers.”
About CitrusBits
CitrusBits is a mobile app development company that designs and develops impactful mobile apps and responsive mobile content for businesses of all types. Having developed critical mobile applications for clients including Burger King, Quiksilver, DuPont, Symantec, and Sotheby’s, CitrusBits is trusted by movers and shakers across all major industries. Yet, CitrusBits has also helped small and midsize businesses and select startups turn their mobile aspirations into juicy ROI. CitrusBits is passionate about leveraging mobile technology – including iOS, Android, Artificial Intelligence, Augmented/Virtual Reality, Blockchain, and The Internet of Things (IoT) – to help businesses reach their loftiest goals.
