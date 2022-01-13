SimplyCast CEO Named to Canada-Florida Chamber Board
Dartmouth, Canada, January 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is pleased to announce that its President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali, has been named to the Canadian Board of Directors of the Canada-Florida Chamber of Commerce (CFCC).
“I’m excited to work with the CFCC as a member of their board,” said SimplyCast’s President and CEO, Saeed El-Darahali. “I wish to thank them for this unique opportunity to share my knowledge and help strengthen the business and cultural relationships between Canada and Florida.”
The CFCC represents businesses across both Canada and Florida to help them expand their activities and opportunities in each other’s markets.
About SimplyCast
SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company's 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.
About CFCC
The Canada-Florida Chamber of Commerce (CFCC) was founded in 2009. It represents member companies across Canada and Florida. The Chamber is one of the main points of contact to penetrate the Florida and/or Canadian market and expand their activities.
We actively promote Canada and Canadian businesses throughout the Sunshine State, stimulating the growth of the Canadian ecosystem in Florida. The same is true for Florida companies wishing to expand their market in Canada.
