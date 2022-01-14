Branko Mitkovski Promoted to Telgian Vice President, Information Technology
Phoenix, AZ, January 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Telgian Holdings Inc. recently announced the promotion of Branko Mitkovski to Vice President, Information Technology. In his new role, Mitkovski will be responsible for the management, strategy and execution of IT infrastructure including setting both short- and long-term IT goals for Telgian, the leader in the fire protection, life safety and security industry.
In addition to managing a team of IT professionals across the country, including computer systems managers, network administrators and technical support staff, Mitkovski is responsible for maintaining the functionality and security of all IT resources, protecting the company’s sensitive data, systems and applications from external threats to ensure all critical systems operate efficiently.
“Branko’s in-depth experience has made him been an invaluable member of the Telgian team for over 20 years,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “As the company expands in 2022, his innovation, leadership and vision will continue to prove essential.”
With more than 24 years of experience, Mitkovski specializes in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. In addition, his expertise includes deploying servers and networks, administration and architectural design, as well as implementation of all major IT programs and processes.
Previously, Mitkovski was Telgian’s Director, Information Technology and has been part of the Telgian team for over 20 years. He is also the 2020 winner of the company’s coveted Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award.
About Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is comprised of two business units, Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) and Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). Combined, they provide comprehensive fire protection, security, life safety consulting and engineering / design services to reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters.
A full-service global engineering and risk consulting firm, TEC specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses such as security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, and emergency management.
TFS provides innovative solutions that keep facilities safe, compliant and on budget. TFS’s expertise includes Fire Life Safety Systems testing, inspections and repair of Fire Alarm and Fire Sprinkler Systems, Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
In addition to managing a team of IT professionals across the country, including computer systems managers, network administrators and technical support staff, Mitkovski is responsible for maintaining the functionality and security of all IT resources, protecting the company’s sensitive data, systems and applications from external threats to ensure all critical systems operate efficiently.
“Branko’s in-depth experience has made him been an invaluable member of the Telgian team for over 20 years,” says Telgian Executive Chairman Russell Leavitt. “As the company expands in 2022, his innovation, leadership and vision will continue to prove essential.”
With more than 24 years of experience, Mitkovski specializes in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity. In addition, his expertise includes deploying servers and networks, administration and architectural design, as well as implementation of all major IT programs and processes.
Previously, Mitkovski was Telgian’s Director, Information Technology and has been part of the Telgian team for over 20 years. He is also the 2020 winner of the company’s coveted Pat Ryan Team Spirit Award.
About Telgian Holdings, Inc.
Telgian Holdings, Inc. is comprised of two business units, Telgian Engineering & Consulting, LLC (TEC) and Telgian Fire Safety (TFS). Combined, they provide comprehensive fire protection, security, life safety consulting and engineering / design services to reduce exposure to loss from fire and other disasters.
A full-service global engineering and risk consulting firm, TEC specializes in complex, multi-discipline public and private sector projects. TEC provides professional services related to the protection of people, property, information, and organizational mission against preventable losses such as security risk consulting, fire protection engineering, and emergency management.
TFS provides innovative solutions that keep facilities safe, compliant and on budget. TFS’s expertise includes Fire Life Safety Systems testing, inspections and repair of Fire Alarm and Fire Sprinkler Systems, Extinguishers, Kitchen Hood Suppression Systems, Emergency Exit Lights, Special Hazards, and Clean Agent Systems, as well as Fire Alarm Monitoring.
Contact
TelgianContact
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Susan McNeill
480-621-5031
telgian.com
Categories