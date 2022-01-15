Former Wipro, Flex, and Texas Instruments Executive Anita Ganti Joins the Board of Directors of MARC India and MARC USA

Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting (MARC ), a decade-old Market Research, Analytics, and Business Advisory Company appoints Ex- Wipro, Flex, and Texas Instruments executive Anita Ganti to its Board of Directors. Anita will also be a shareholder in Mangal Analytics and Research Consulting (MARC ).