LoyaltyXpert Announces Customer Bulk Import Option in Its Loyalty Management Platform
Ahmedabad, India, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LoyaltyXpert, an Ahmedabad-based loyalty program solutions provider, has announced a new customer bulk import option in its loyalty management platform.
LoyaltyXpert is a reputed loyalty program company in India that offers high-quality loyalty programs and solutions integrated with potent customer retention strategies. The company has designed highly affordable and flexible customer loyalty services for many large and small businesses. It also enables its clients in running and managing their loyalty programs efficiently and effectively.
The new customer bulk feature will enable its clients to import and add multiple customers with ease without the need for coding. With the latest customer bulk import option, users can drag and drop files with their customers’ email addresses. Admin can upload CSV format files for this process. Apart from CSV, the new customer bulk import option also supports multiple file types including TXT, TSV, XML, XLS, and XLSX.
Speaking on the launch, the company's spokesperson said, “At LoyaltyXpert, we are delighted to launch the customer bulk import option for our clients. The new feature will eliminate the manual insertion of customer data and will enable all our clients to add the entire dataset in one go.”
The official further added, “Whether it’s a small business or a big company, our new update will save a lot of their time and help them upload their customer data efficiently and effortlessly.”
To get a detailed understanding of LoyaltyXpert’s web and mobile platform, request a free demo here https://www.loyaltyxpert.com/contact-us/.
About LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert is a leading loyalty program solution provider in India. The company designs and develops best-in-class loyalty program solutions that help its clients retain loyal customers and attract new prospects. LoyaltyXpert's loyalty solutions are presented with compelling retention strategies to attract more brand loyal customers. LoyaltyXpert offers loyalty program solutions that are a perfect mix of affordability, flexibility, and functionality.
Contact
LoyaltyXpert
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
LoyaltyXpert is a reputed loyalty program company in India that offers high-quality loyalty programs and solutions integrated with potent customer retention strategies. The company has designed highly affordable and flexible customer loyalty services for many large and small businesses. It also enables its clients in running and managing their loyalty programs efficiently and effectively.
The new customer bulk feature will enable its clients to import and add multiple customers with ease without the need for coding. With the latest customer bulk import option, users can drag and drop files with their customers’ email addresses. Admin can upload CSV format files for this process. Apart from CSV, the new customer bulk import option also supports multiple file types including TXT, TSV, XML, XLS, and XLSX.
Speaking on the launch, the company's spokesperson said, “At LoyaltyXpert, we are delighted to launch the customer bulk import option for our clients. The new feature will eliminate the manual insertion of customer data and will enable all our clients to add the entire dataset in one go.”
The official further added, “Whether it’s a small business or a big company, our new update will save a lot of their time and help them upload their customer data efficiently and effortlessly.”
To get a detailed understanding of LoyaltyXpert’s web and mobile platform, request a free demo here https://www.loyaltyxpert.com/contact-us/.
About LoyaltyXpert
LoyaltyXpert is a leading loyalty program solution provider in India. The company designs and develops best-in-class loyalty program solutions that help its clients retain loyal customers and attract new prospects. LoyaltyXpert's loyalty solutions are presented with compelling retention strategies to attract more brand loyal customers. LoyaltyXpert offers loyalty program solutions that are a perfect mix of affordability, flexibility, and functionality.
Contact
LoyaltyXpert
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
Contact
LoyaltyXpertContact
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
Maulik Shah
+91-7990238718
www.loyaltyxpert.com
Categories