Connectiv Holdings and Insurance Forums Acquire National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference
Los Angeles, CA, January 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Two highly regarded, insurance industry focused companies announced today the acquisition of the National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference created by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
The annual conference is recognized as the leading national event for the Medicare Supplement industry. First held in 2006, the conference brings together those active in the pricing, administration, marketing and selling of Medicare insurance solutions and in recent years has included many important companies in the broader Medicare ecosystem.
“The Medicare insurance industry continues to grow exponentially and plays a pivotal role in society. We are committed to further developing this important event and making it even more valuable for attendees,” says Jay Weintraub, CEO and founder of Connectiv Holdings, the primary acquiring company. Connectiv Holdings has a rich history of building industry leading events beginning with LeadsCon in 2008. It is known for creating InsurTech Connect, the world’s largest gathering for insurance innovation with more than 7,000 people, and their portfolio also includes HR Transform, Blueprint, and Manifest, covering the future of work, real estate tech, and logistics tech respectively.
“An important dimension of this conference is its proven ability to attract insurance distributors, agents and brokers,” adds Sam Melamed, Founder of Insurance Forums. “As the world’s largest insurance agent online community, we look forward to playing a vital role in building upon the solid foundation.”
“These two individuals have the passion, expertise and the necessary manpower and technology to ensure that future events are not just bigger but also better,” notes Jesse Slome, founder of the conference and director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. “I am absolutely thrilled and excited with anticipation of where this event is headed.”
As a symbol for the exciting future ahead, the National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference will operate as Medicarians and moves to Las Vegas for the first time, taking place June 7-8, 2022 at the MGM Grand. Details will be posted on the Association's website www.medicaresupp.org and the new conference website which will be launched shortly.
The annual conference is recognized as the leading national event for the Medicare Supplement industry. First held in 2006, the conference brings together those active in the pricing, administration, marketing and selling of Medicare insurance solutions and in recent years has included many important companies in the broader Medicare ecosystem.
“The Medicare insurance industry continues to grow exponentially and plays a pivotal role in society. We are committed to further developing this important event and making it even more valuable for attendees,” says Jay Weintraub, CEO and founder of Connectiv Holdings, the primary acquiring company. Connectiv Holdings has a rich history of building industry leading events beginning with LeadsCon in 2008. It is known for creating InsurTech Connect, the world’s largest gathering for insurance innovation with more than 7,000 people, and their portfolio also includes HR Transform, Blueprint, and Manifest, covering the future of work, real estate tech, and logistics tech respectively.
“An important dimension of this conference is its proven ability to attract insurance distributors, agents and brokers,” adds Sam Melamed, Founder of Insurance Forums. “As the world’s largest insurance agent online community, we look forward to playing a vital role in building upon the solid foundation.”
“These two individuals have the passion, expertise and the necessary manpower and technology to ensure that future events are not just bigger but also better,” notes Jesse Slome, founder of the conference and director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. “I am absolutely thrilled and excited with anticipation of where this event is headed.”
As a symbol for the exciting future ahead, the National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference will operate as Medicarians and moves to Las Vegas for the first time, taking place June 7-8, 2022 at the MGM Grand. Details will be posted on the Association's website www.medicaresupp.org and the new conference website which will be launched shortly.
Contact
American Association for Medicare Supplement InsuranceContact
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org
Jesse R. Slome
818-597-3205
www.medicaresupp.org
Categories