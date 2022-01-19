SMC Exhibits at Photonics West 2022, Jan. 25-27 in San Francisco
Visit the SMC Booth #4735 to experience the latest innovations and technologies for components supporting the laser, photonics and biomedical optics industries at SPIE Photonics West 2022, the premier event to find the latest products, tools, and applications for continuing to be competitive.
Noblesville, IN, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On exhibit will be the newest product innovations focused on:
· Industrial Lasers
· Biomedical Optics
· Optoelectronics
· Micro-fab
SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Dual Channel Recirculating Chillers
· Rack Mount Recirculating Chillers
· Water Treatment & Delivery Systems
· Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
· Membrane Air Dryer
· Quick Change Filter for Liquids
· Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
SPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:
· Tuesday, January 25 10:00 – 5:00
· Wednesday, January 26 10:00 – 5:00
· Thursday, January 27 10:00 – 4:00
Visit SMC at Booth # 4735, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
· Industrial Lasers
· Biomedical Optics
· Optoelectronics
· Micro-fab
SMC products on exhibit will be:
· Dual Channel Recirculating Chillers
· Rack Mount Recirculating Chillers
· Water Treatment & Delivery Systems
· Digital Flow Switch (Liquids)
· Membrane Air Dryer
· Quick Change Filter for Liquids
· Stainless Steel Couplers w/ FKM Seals
SPIE Photonics West Exhibit Hours:
· Tuesday, January 25 10:00 – 5:00
· Wednesday, January 26 10:00 – 5:00
· Thursday, January 27 10:00 – 4:00
Visit SMC at Booth # 4735, SPIE Photonics West, Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America is headquartered at 10100 SMC Boulevard, Noblesville, Indiana 46060, and is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan. SMC Corporation is the world’s largest pneumatics company dedicated to sustainable factory automation with technical development centers in Japan, the U.S., Europe and China.
There are 26 sales offices in the United States and 5 sales offices in Canada supported by domestic engineering, manufacturing and inventory located in Noblesville, Indiana.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
Categories