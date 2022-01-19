Soraya Correa Joins TechFlow Board of Advisors
Former Department of Homeland Security leader known for innovation and creativity.
San Diego, CA, January 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TechFlow, a forward-thinking logistics and digital services solutions company, today announced it has welcomed Soraya Correa onto TechFlow’s Board of Advisors. The Board plays a critical role enabling the company to more tightly align with agency missions.
During Soraya’s 40-year career in government contracting, most recently as Chief Procurement Office at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), she worked for several agencies including the Naval Systems Command, the General Services Administration, NASA and the pre-DHS Immigration and Naturalization Service.
“We are excited to welcome Soraya to our Board of Advisors,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “She is renowned for the innovation she brought to procurement at DHS including the formation of the Procurement Innovation Lab which resulted in streamlined procurement processes and became a model for other agencies to follow. This kind of creative thinking and problem solving is in the DNA of TechFlow. Soraya understands how we think and also understands how this way of thinking can serve our customers and our nation.”
“I have no doubt that Soraya will provide invaluable insights to our team,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow Chief Operating Officer. “I have admired for many years how she has taken a proactive and some might call it riskier approach to her work in order to keep things moving forward faster. We are bringing that same philosophy to bear on the modernization projects to which we have been entrusted and have successfully secured outstanding results.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
During Soraya’s 40-year career in government contracting, most recently as Chief Procurement Office at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), she worked for several agencies including the Naval Systems Command, the General Services Administration, NASA and the pre-DHS Immigration and Naturalization Service.
“We are excited to welcome Soraya to our Board of Advisors,” said Robert Baum, TechFlow CEO. “She is renowned for the innovation she brought to procurement at DHS including the formation of the Procurement Innovation Lab which resulted in streamlined procurement processes and became a model for other agencies to follow. This kind of creative thinking and problem solving is in the DNA of TechFlow. Soraya understands how we think and also understands how this way of thinking can serve our customers and our nation.”
“I have no doubt that Soraya will provide invaluable insights to our team,” said Mark Carter, TechFlow Chief Operating Officer. “I have admired for many years how she has taken a proactive and some might call it riskier approach to her work in order to keep things moving forward faster. We are bringing that same philosophy to bear on the modernization projects to which we have been entrusted and have successfully secured outstanding results.”
About TechFlow
TechFlow, Inc. is an employee-owned company with a track record of over 25 years of success defined by innovation, agility, and proactiveness. The company supports government and commercial sectors as system developers, integrators, and optimizers in the areas of national security, logistics, and digital services. Headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in Washington DC and throughout the continental United States, TechFlow delivers leading-edge solutions for customers in mission critical markets. TechFlow. Always Ahead. For more visit www.TechFlow.com.
Contact
TechFlowContact
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
techflow.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
Robert Baum
858-412-8000
techflow.com
Media Contact:
Cynthia Guiang
cynthia@cgcommunications.com
Categories