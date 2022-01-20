SKB Cases Launches New Website
The newly designed website offers a streamlined user experience and easier access to SKB's complete lineup of products across all divisions.
Orange, CA, January 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading case manufacturer SKB Cases has launched a newly redesigned website at www.skbcases.com to provide a clean, streamlined user experience and simplified access to SKB’s more than 900 products for diverse industries such as music, pro a/v, sports, photo/video, industrial, and military.
The new website features a comprehensive database complete with essential product information (such as dimensional data, downloadable product sheets, videos, and more) and enhanced purchase options, including updated store locators, distributor contacts, and direct sales on select product types. Straightforward navigation and detailed filtering options make it easier than ever to find the best SKB cases to suit every need.
“SKB has always been committed to innovation and customer service, and we realized that our previous website was not reflective of those core brand values,” notes Robert Wilkes, SKB’s Chief Operating Officer. “The new SKB Cases website provides a welcoming, informative, and accessible experience for our partners, distributors, and end-customers alike—one that showcases the versatility and strength of the SKB brand as it exists today.”
SKB’s Web Projects Manager, Celso Nascimento, further explains: “Beyond vastly improved functionality, the new and improved SKB Cases website is truly representative of SKB’s solution-oriented approach and customer-focused ethos. We’re looking forward to connecting with dealers, customers, and fans using the refreshed site as a comprehensive brand home base, offering the most current access to product updates, company news, and more.”
About SKB Cases: The first SKB case was created in 1977 by two ambitious college students in a humble residential garage in Anaheim, California. Together Steve Kottman and Dave Sanderson engineered what would eventually become the industry’s premier lightweight molded guitar case—just the first of many innovations that have since cemented SKB’s global reputation as a leading manufacturer of superior equipment transport solutions. Today, SKB remains family owned and operated, and has expanded its operations into three factories with over 300 employees. SKB’s innovative solutions can be found on all seven continents, where they help diverse industries around the world to protect their livelihoods, build better products, and get the job done—usually in the toughest environments where protection of sensitive equipment is mission critical. Top companies in music, photography, sports, aerospace, military, and more all look to SKB for support. After more than 40 years of steady growth, SKB is most grateful for the continued trust and loyalty of its customers, and remains dedicated to the assurance that every case with an SKB logo has been manufactured with an unconditional commitment to unsurpassed quality.
For more information on SKB Cases or SKB products, contact the SKB Sales & Marketing at (714) 685-5232 or visit www.skbcases.com.
