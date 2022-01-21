Imperium Data Employee Reappointed to be a Part of the Central-North Florida District Export Council
Tampa Bay, FL, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Imperium Data employee, Marisol Casablanca, reappointed to be on the Marketing Committee for Central-North Florida District Export Council (DEC), since 2014.
Casablanca is a Senior Project & Service Delivery Manager for Imperium Data Services, a subsidiary of Imperium Data. The Central-North Florida District Export Council (DEC) is one of the 61 District Export Councils established by the U.S. Department of Commerce in the U.S. With its more than 30 members, who are business professionals and experts in exporting, our CNFL DEC provides leadership and international trade mentoring to our community in the North, West, and Central Florida.
One of Casablanca roles is to manage the social media platforms as well as assisting with hosting network opportunities. The Committee produces and promote services, mentoring, resources, activities, and events to better showcase the CFNL DEC to the public. DEC members are appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The Secretary of Commerce serves as the voice of U.S. business within the President’s Cabinet. The Department works with businesses, universities, communities, and the Nation’s workers to promote job creation, economic growth, sustainable development.
Casablanca will serve three years in this position and is a part of the thirty-five-members comprising the Central-North Florida DEC, who have been appointed by the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
For more information, visit CFNL DEC website, floridaexports.org, and social media channels.
