Ambit Appoints Jaap van Vliet Managing Director to Accelerate the Growth of Digital Services in EMEA
Amsterdam, Netherlands, January 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ambit Software Europe B.V. (Ambit the “Company”), a CX-centric software solutions and services company today announced that as it continues to invest in its growth strategy by helping businesses adopt digital-first strategy across entities, Jaap van Vliet has joined the company’s executive leadership as the Managing Direction for EMEA. In the new role, Jaap will work closely with client-side stakeholders, program managers, and project leads to bringing valuable insights in the CX space to design and deliver world-class digital transformation programs.
“The consumers’ digital footprint has grown significantly during the pandemic, and brands leaning into this evolution are the ones experiencing growth," said Jenit Ramaiya, Ambit Software CEO & MD. "Jaap's extensive leadership and expertise in driving customer-centred digital transformations will help our clients realise their vision."
With more than 20 years of rich experience in the CRM space, he has helped many companies realise their goal of helping end customers get superior customer experience across all channels and touchpoints. In his previous roles, Jaap has led customer-centred digital transformations, focusing on e-commerce and omnichannel growth, digital marketing, and CRM.
“As a business consultant, I’ve worked with team Ambit for more than a year through multiple client engagements across the portfolio and have come to appreciate their commitment to excellence and client success,” said Jaap van Vliet. “That, combined with the tremendous opportunity to deliver promising results for the client through digital transformation is what excites me most.”
In addition to his professional work, Jaap is passionate about field hockey and spends regular time in the Gym. He has coached many teams that have been successful in their leagues ending up either first or second on the table. He completed his dual degree in law with a master’s and uniquely combines his education with experience in technology.
About Ambit Software Europe B.V.
Ambit Software is a leading consulting, digital transformation, and software engineering company. By partnering in the growth of both enterprises and ISVs, we create IT-led infinite possibilities to capture their next big business opportunity.
We believe technology has the power to change the way we live. Software-led real-world solutions have helped us reclaim time through automation, make work easy through engaging user experience, and even saved lives. We help modern businesses that change the world for the better.
