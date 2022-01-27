iChhori.com Releases Its Newsletter Covering Health, Relationships, Dating, Lifestyle etc. for Women

A village girl gets her periods but has no information about whats really happening to her. A middle age working woman feels a lump in her chest & needs to know if it is cancer or not. iChhori has been focusing upon the information related needs of women especially those topics which society is not comfortable talking about. For the last 5 years, various health, dating and lifestyle related issues have been published which carry an in-depth analysis and expert opinion.