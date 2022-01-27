iChhori.com Releases Its Newsletter Covering Health, Relationships, Dating, Lifestyle etc. for Women
A village girl gets her periods but has no information about whats really happening to her. A middle age working woman feels a lump in her chest & needs to know if it is cancer or not. iChhori has been focusing upon the information related needs of women especially those topics which society is not comfortable talking about. For the last 5 years, various health, dating and lifestyle related issues have been published which carry an in-depth analysis and expert opinion.
New Delhi, India, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- When a middle age working woman feels the lump in one of her chest, she needs to know all there is, about the cancer. A teenager gets her first period in the outskirts of rural India, her fears about hormonal changes in her body needs to be addressed. A single mom is getting into a new relationship, she needs to analyse all the critical aspects of this relationship. But where do women go with all these information related urgent and important needs? Especially when they don't have any expert in their close circle or they are just not comfortable about discussing their issues with the other person? iChhori.com is a platform which has been serving women with all their information needs for the last 5 years. The recent coverage of critical health issues and dating issues have been extremely well received by the women around the world. Not only Indian women but women from more than 25 countries have been following iChhori.com and its social media presence on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube etc to find the most informative, credible, updated and expert articles.
The following on Instagram for iChhori has crossed 100,000 mark and YouTube has seen a phenomenal growth with over 25000 subscribers and millions of views. All this growth has been organic and love has been pouring on the platform from all the age groups of women around the world.
iChhori has decided to release a newsletter for its follower women starting next month. This step has been taken after receiving numerous requests from the females around the world.
iChhori.com will be disseminating its newsletter on a fortnight basis to its subscribers free of cost and the newsletter will cover highly useful information about Health (Cancer, STDs, PCOD, IVF, Valva Care, COVID19, Omicron, Delta, Mental Health etc), Relationships, Dating, Lifestyle, Fashion, Financial independence for women etc. In case of any interest in getting the useful info related to women and the advice from the experts, please visit our website for subscribing to iChhori newsletter.
The following on Instagram for iChhori has crossed 100,000 mark and YouTube has seen a phenomenal growth with over 25000 subscribers and millions of views. All this growth has been organic and love has been pouring on the platform from all the age groups of women around the world.
iChhori has decided to release a newsletter for its follower women starting next month. This step has been taken after receiving numerous requests from the females around the world.
iChhori.com will be disseminating its newsletter on a fortnight basis to its subscribers free of cost and the newsletter will cover highly useful information about Health (Cancer, STDs, PCOD, IVF, Valva Care, COVID19, Omicron, Delta, Mental Health etc), Relationships, Dating, Lifestyle, Fashion, Financial independence for women etc. In case of any interest in getting the useful info related to women and the advice from the experts, please visit our website for subscribing to iChhori newsletter.
Contact
www.iChhori.comContact
Reeta Singh
+919818679369
https://www.ichhori.com/
Reeta Singh
+919818679369
https://www.ichhori.com/
Categories