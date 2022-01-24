John Harmann Joining Evolution Analytics, LLC as a Principal
Evolution Analytics, LLC announced today that John Harmann will officially be joining the firm as a Principal leading Solution Delivery, Data Science, and Decision Automation. John was previously advising the company as it grew its footing in the analytics consulting market.
Chicago, IL, January 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “John has a proven history of success in both growing an analytics company and successfully driving delivery at clients. He has a rare talent of being both highly technical and being able to effectively communicate with executives. We are lucky to have him in board,” said Jim McAveeney, Managing Principal of Evolution Analytics. “We are poised for growth and the hiring of John will help us accelerate our goals.”
“I’m excited to help shape and grow a small, focused company again. I see tremendous opportunity helping mid-size and high-growth companies evolve to data-driven cultures,” says John Harmann. He continues, "We’re removing the barriers around cloud-based analytics, data science, and decision automation that were previously limited to much larger companies.”
About John Harmann
John has been a consultant for over 25 years and is a recognized expert in designing and delivering analytical solutions that achieve business value. John started his career at Price Waterhouse and spent several years there before founding CBIG Consulting. He helped grow CBIG into an award-winning analytics company and recently helped guide it through a successful acquisition.
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been underserved by data and analytic solutions, having found them too expensive and too complicated to implement. That barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is gone. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
“I’m excited to help shape and grow a small, focused company again. I see tremendous opportunity helping mid-size and high-growth companies evolve to data-driven cultures,” says John Harmann. He continues, "We’re removing the barriers around cloud-based analytics, data science, and decision automation that were previously limited to much larger companies.”
About John Harmann
John has been a consultant for over 25 years and is a recognized expert in designing and delivering analytical solutions that achieve business value. John started his career at Price Waterhouse and spent several years there before founding CBIG Consulting. He helped grow CBIG into an award-winning analytics company and recently helped guide it through a successful acquisition.
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been underserved by data and analytic solutions, having found them too expensive and too complicated to implement. That barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is gone. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
Contact
Evolution AnalyticsContact
Todd Nash
630-561-7283
evolutionanalytics.com
Todd Nash
630-561-7283
evolutionanalytics.com
Categories