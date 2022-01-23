Mars Bank Expands Commercial Team Adding Jeremy Bloom
Mars, PA, January 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mars Bank added Jeremy M. Bloom to its commercial banking team as Vice President, Commercial Banking. Mr. Bloom has extensive experience in equipment financing and leasing, most recently serving as Managing Director at Maxus Capital Group. He will work with businesses throughout western Pennsylvania to meet their equipment financing and other commercial banking needs.
“Jeremy brings a deep understanding of the challenges businesses face as they expand and add equipment,” said Mark Drenchko, Senior Vice President, Commercial Banking. “His expertise is a valuable asset to the bank and our customers.”
“I am pleased to be a part of Mars Bank and help expand its commercial banking reach in our region,” said Mr. Bloom. “Our team works to bring great solutions to help businesses expand and reach their goals.”
Mr. Bloom, a 20-year resident of Cranberry Township serves in key roles for several business and civic organizations including the Association for Corporate Growth. He is also actively involved in a variety of youth sports organizations in the community.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high-quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
