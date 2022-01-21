Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Marketing Awards
North Myrtle Beach, SC, January 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received two honors from the 2021 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition. The two platinum Summit International Awards were for marketing collateral materials and online marketing/advertising.
The Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award responds to a common need in the marketing and advertising sector: to acknowledge the contribution of results and messaging, and the achievement of the marketer’s business goals. It reinforces that the goal of marketing communications is to change, influence, or reinforce an audience's knowledge, attitudes, or beliefs. The competition received submissions from 14 countries.
"Marrying creativity and effectiveness can be a difficult task, so winning a Summit MEA is a significant achievement," said Jocelyn Luciano, executive director for the Summit Awards. "The combination of experienced judges and our tough criteria ensure that only deserving submissions receive recognition."
"Our company is about excellence in service," said Hank Thomas, owner of Thomas Real Estate, Inc. "We work hard to reflect that excellence every day in our offerings and interactions with our customers. That's also reflected in the illustration and promotion of our brand. We are proud to be a member of this community for 60 years."
About Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., established in 1962, is North Myrtle Beach's longest-running, full-service real estate agency and vacation rental management company. Services include vacation rentals, real estate sales, annual rentals, homeowner management, and homeowner association services. It celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022 and continues touching lives and making memories.
Contact
Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
Angie Krall
(843) 273-3001
northmyrtlebeachvacations.com
Angie J. Krall, Director of Online Marketing Services
843-273-3057
