Company Now Offers Premier Ash Scattering in Alaska and Hawaii
Eternal Alaska is teaming up with Legacy Ashes to now offer premier ash scattering in Alaska and Hawaii.
New York, NY, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Eternal Alaska has expanded its service and teamed with Legacy Ashes to offer premier ash scattering in Hawaii. Previously, the company had only offered their personal service in Alaska.
“When we opened Eternal Alaska last year, we never really thought about scattering ashes in other areas,” says Eternal Alaska founder and Legacy Ashes President Stan Reese. “But once our services in Alaska became more popular, we started hearing from people who asked us to expand. One of the most requested areas was Hawaii.”
Eternal Alaska began its operations in April 2021. The locations Reese has performed personal ash scatterings include the waters of the Icy Straits near Juneau, in a flowery meadow near Anchorage, and on a glacier near the top of North America’s tallest mountain, Denali.
“Each service has been so unique and special,” Reese points out. “I work closely with the family to make sure that their wishes are carried out. Whether it’s chartering a plane to get to the glacier, chartering a boat to get to the Inside Passage or hiking a cool mountain trail, it is always my goal to make sure the family is satisfied.”
To earn the trust of the families, Reese says he has made sure his company is properly licensed and follows all rules and regulations. He also says he tries to get to know the family by meeting with them personally.
“The one thing that sets our service apart from the others is that we make arrangements to meet with the family and then we escort the ashes personally to the chosen scattering site. Other companies require you to mail the ashes but no one likes the idea of putting a stamp on their loved one and sending them through the mail to stranger they’ve never met,” Reese continues. “This is what I would want for my legacy – personal care and trust. I’m just doing for others what I would want done for myself.”
And Reese says he has already spoken with his own family and they know in the event of his untimely death, he wants to be cremated. It’s part of a growing trend in the United States, he points out.
According to the latest statistics from the National Funeral Directors Association, the cremation rate in the US is expected to be near 60% this year. With those numbers continuing to rise, families are looking for more unique ways to celebrate the life of their loved one. Eternal Alaska and Legacy Ashes offers just that.
“Personally speaking, I’d much rather have my ashes scattered in a beautiful place like Alaska or Hawaii rather than to end up in a closet,” Reese explains.
The promise made to their loved one to scatter their ashes somewhere special isn’t always easy to keep.
“I completely understand that the surviving members find it hard to coordinate something like an ash scattering. With the pandemic and flight restrictions along with careers and family, it’s not always easy to keep the promise but that is why we started this venture.”
In addition to the personal touch of meeting with the family to pick-up the ashes, Reese also provides the GPS coordinates, a professional video from the Ash Scattering and a large framed print from the site that will give the family an heirloom to remember their loved on by.
“It’s a highly personal service that we offer,” Reese adds. “For the distinguished nature lovers who want to be remembered in the highest regard, I feel like it is an honor to help provide for their final wishes.”
