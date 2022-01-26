Floor Sanding and Stone Restoration Company Announce Sustained Growth Through 2021
Last year proved to be one of the most challenging years in recent history. 1 Stop Floor Care are incredibly proud to announce such success and growth throughout this year.
Lancashire, United Kingdom, January 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 1 Stop Floor Care are a floor sanding and stone restoration Company based in Chorley, Lancashire. Since the business started, it has really led the field and been a proven example of how to naturally grow a successful business. The company has evolved since starting which is further evidence of their dynamic and driven approach. They first started by focussing on stone cleaning and restoration and carpet cleaning. They built an incredible local reputation based around the professional service they offered, coupled with amazing cleaning results.
The business soon evolved to be led by stone cleaning and restoration. Their ethos was always based around being a turn-key solution for all floor cleaning needs. This continued when they started to offer floor sanding and restoration as a service for their clients. This is likely to be the area of the business that has grown most rapidly. Stone cleaning and restoration may be seen by others as a more niche market. Floor sanding has thrust them to the forefront of their field as they almost monopolise their local market for domestic and commercial floor sanding.
It should not be assumed that this company has just naturally grown. Their growth and success can easily be put down to their drive and determination as a company. They aim to be the best at what they do, and this will not change. Investment is made into sourcing only the best available machinery, products and techniques to complete their work. Further investment is made into comprehensive ongoing training so that their skilled operatives can offer valuable advice and up-to-date information to their clients.
It has been a well-publicised fact that this year for many businesses has been one of the most challenging. It has become clear that only the best companies have been able to weather the storm. 1 Stop Floor Care are incredibly proud to announce that they have not only done this but have managed to drive forward further growth and reap the benefits of this success.
There are clear and concise reasons for this. This has been put down to their ever-driven approach to delivering incredible finishes, without exception. Their workforce is knowledgeable, friendly and are able to guide their clients to making the best decisions for their individual project. Another reason is the way in which they carefully select the products they use. This comes from vast experience in the trade and being confident of their ability. Further success can be put down to their approach to promoting their services through different formats.
Ian Johnson, founder of 1 Stop Floor Care commented:
“We will never rest on our laurels in terms of success and growth. We carefully plan and execute our ideas to help natural growth of our business. Our team are incredibly passionate about the work that they offer, and this is clear to our clients and anyone that deals with our team. We could not be prouder of the success we have seen this year.”
It is wonderful to share in the excitement that such success provides. The team reflect on the past year and carefully plan to drive further growth into next year.
Further information is available at: https://www.1stopfloorcare.co.uk.
To contact Ian, email info@1stopfloorcare.co.uk.
