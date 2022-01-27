Shirley Simpson Joins Mars Bank’s Mortgage Team
Shirley Simpson joined Mars Bank as Vice President, Loan Originator. Ms. Simpson brings over 30 years of banking experience which includes mortgage origination, construction lending, and management roles.
Mars, PA, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Simpson joined Mars Bank as Vice President, Loan Originator. Ms. Simpson brings over 30 years of banking experience which includes mortgage origination, construction lending, and management roles. She will serve loan customers throughout Butler and Armstrong counties, focusing on new purchase mortgages, construction loans, and mortgage refinancing. Ms. Simpson will be working from the Chicora/East Brady area.
“Shirley is a great addition to our team as we broaden our focus geographically and digitally,” said, Shawn R. Proper, Senior Vice President of Mortgage Lending. “She brings a breadth of banking experience along with a deep understanding of the market and needs of the community.”
“I am thrilled to be representing Mars Bank in the communities in which I live and have worked my whole life,” said Ms. Simpson. “Mars Bank’s commitment to the community and its customers fits with my personal mission of serving people and helping them reach their financial goals including home ownership.”
lifelong resident of Butler County, Ms. Simpson is involved with many charitable and civic organizations including serving as vice president of the Chicora East Brady Rotary, board member of Family Pathways of Butler, and vice president of Don’t Stop Dreamin’ a non-profit of Quality Life Services.
Mars Bank is one true community bank focused on combining the products and technology that its customers need while maintaining its focus on long-term customer relationships.
About Mars Bank
Mars Bank is committed to remaining a relationship driven, independent community bank offering competitive, high quality products, services, and needs-based solutions; provided by talented and dedicated professionals who are passionate about delivering an outstanding customer experience in a personal, efficient and friendly manner.
Contact
Mars BankContact
Stephen Eckert
412-390-0403
www.marsbank.com
