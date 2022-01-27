Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council Hires Lesley Hughes as New MBE Certification Specialist
Charlotte, NC, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council recently expanded its team at the start of the new year in January 2022, announcing Lesley Hughes as the new Certification Specialist. Her duties will include supporting the four pillars of the Council’s work to Advocate, Connect, Develop and Certify Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) for opportunities with Corporate Partners seeking to fulfill supplier development initiatives.
Hughes joins CVMSDC from Bon Secours Health System, where she worked as a Patient Service Representative. Prior to that experience, Hughes spent 27 years in transportation with UPS Freight, holding several positions including Truckload Specialist, Risk Management Specialist and Government Representative.
Hughes said: “It is my desire to assist Minority Business Enterprises in their journey toward growth and success. I believe that successful MBEs build communities and create greater opportunities within those communities they serve.” Hughes attended (J. Sargeant) Reynolds Community College where she studied Business Administration and attended Bremo Pharmacy School where she studied to be a Pharmacy Technician.
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “We are pleased to welcome Lesley Hughes to the CVMSDC team and look forward to her contributions in supporting this important work of certification and supplier development. Certification is an important part of the work that we perform at the Council. In addition to advocacy, business development, and connecting MBEs to Corporate Partners, CVMSDC also manages the certification process to ensure our Corporate Partners have access to certified MBEs that can deliver quality goods and services into the supply chain.” Hughes is based in Richmond, Virginia.
About the Council
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate partners and promoting minority business development.
Hughes joins CVMSDC from Bon Secours Health System, where she worked as a Patient Service Representative. Prior to that experience, Hughes spent 27 years in transportation with UPS Freight, holding several positions including Truckload Specialist, Risk Management Specialist and Government Representative.
Hughes said: “It is my desire to assist Minority Business Enterprises in their journey toward growth and success. I believe that successful MBEs build communities and create greater opportunities within those communities they serve.” Hughes attended (J. Sargeant) Reynolds Community College where she studied Business Administration and attended Bremo Pharmacy School where she studied to be a Pharmacy Technician.
CVMSDC President & CEO Dominique Milton said: “We are pleased to welcome Lesley Hughes to the CVMSDC team and look forward to her contributions in supporting this important work of certification and supplier development. Certification is an important part of the work that we perform at the Council. In addition to advocacy, business development, and connecting MBEs to Corporate Partners, CVMSDC also manages the certification process to ensure our Corporate Partners have access to certified MBEs that can deliver quality goods and services into the supply chain.” Hughes is based in Richmond, Virginia.
About the Council
The Carolinas-Virginia Minority Supplier Development Council is one of 23 regional affiliate councils of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The Council is a membership organization of major corporations, financial institutions, government agencies and universities that operate within North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The Carolinas-Virginia MSDC is a non-profit corporation chartered to enhance business opportunities for minority-owned companies by providing support through developing mutually beneficial networking opportunities with corporate partners and promoting minority business development.
Contact
CVMSDCContact
V.K. Fields
919-829-5951
cvmsdc.org
V.K. Fields
919-829-5951
cvmsdc.org
Categories