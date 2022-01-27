Cardinal Ritter Senior Services Adds Three New Board Members
Mark Burmester, Thomas Gregory, and Daniel Stutte join nonprofit's board.
St. Louis, MO, January 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) – South County’s largest independent and assisted living nonprofit community – recently named Mark Burmester, Thomas Gregory, and Daniel Stutte to its board of directors. Board members are eligible to serve three consecutive three-year terms.
Mark Burmester is a retired healthcare administrator who has 40 years of industry experience. He brings administration, marketing, and planning expertise to the nonprofit. In addition to the CRSS board, Burmester currently serves on the St. Louis University High School Alumni Board.
Thomas Gregory is the founder and principal of Imprensia and an adjunct professor at Washington University in St. Louis. He offers an extensive background in marketing, mission/program, and strategy around leadership development skills to CRSS. Gregory also serves on the St. Louis University High School Ten by Three Board.
Daniel Stutte is the president of Catholic Supply of St. Louis. He brings administration and finance experience to the nonprofit. Stutte has served on the board of directors at St. Augustine Wellston Center and is currently a member of the Order of Malta.
“Mark, Thomas, and Daniel each bring uniquely diverse skill sets to our board while sharing a deep commitment to serving our community,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services CEO Chris Baechle. “We look forward to all they will undertake and accomplish for our organization.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 seniors – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.
Mark Burmester is a retired healthcare administrator who has 40 years of industry experience. He brings administration, marketing, and planning expertise to the nonprofit. In addition to the CRSS board, Burmester currently serves on the St. Louis University High School Alumni Board.
Thomas Gregory is the founder and principal of Imprensia and an adjunct professor at Washington University in St. Louis. He offers an extensive background in marketing, mission/program, and strategy around leadership development skills to CRSS. Gregory also serves on the St. Louis University High School Ten by Three Board.
Daniel Stutte is the president of Catholic Supply of St. Louis. He brings administration and finance experience to the nonprofit. Stutte has served on the board of directors at St. Augustine Wellston Center and is currently a member of the Order of Malta.
“Mark, Thomas, and Daniel each bring uniquely diverse skill sets to our board while sharing a deep commitment to serving our community,” said Cardinal Ritter Senior Services CEO Chris Baechle. “We look forward to all they will undertake and accomplish for our organization.”
Founded in 1961, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services (CRSS) creates communities that promote the dignity of human life and reflect the spirit of Jesus Christ. CRSS impacts nearly 3,750 seniors – with 60% of the 1,711 directly served lacking adequate resources – who benefit from housing options including independent or assisted living, memory care, affordable apartments, and skilled nursing communities. In addition to its main Shrewsbury campus located at 7601 Watson Rd., the nonprofit has 10 affordable HUD total apartment communities throughout the St. Louis Metropolitan area and a robust social services department. For more information about CRSS, call (314) 961-8000.
Contact
Cardinal Ritter Senior ServicesContact
Rochelle Brandvein
314-961-8000
www.cardinalritterseniorservices.org
Sarah Simpson
Chief Development Officer
ssimpson@crssstl.org
Rochelle Brandvein
314-961-8000
www.cardinalritterseniorservices.org
Sarah Simpson
Chief Development Officer
ssimpson@crssstl.org
Categories