Granteq Earns PSNI Global Deployment Certification with a 100% Score
Sandeep Rodrigues, Director –Technologies at Granteq secured a perfect score of 100% at the PSNI Global Deployment Certification examination.
PSNI Global Deployment certification ensures that customers receive a standardized approach to service and integration no matter where in the world their project is located because they are working with a PSNI certified integrator. With integrators on 6 continents and more than 200 offices around the world, PSNI Global Alliance is the fastest-growing private network of premier technology integrators and service providers.
“By having this certification process in place, our members customers can be assured they’re always going to get the same standardized, superior service from region to region, country to country,” said Chris Miller, Executive Director of PSNI Global Alliance.
To become certified for Global Deployment, employees of the member company must pass an exam that demonstrates mastery of global audiovisual deployment practices as outlined in the PSNI Global Deployment handbook.
“A huge congratulations from the entire PSNI Global Alliance team on your certification for Global Services! You achieved a perfect score of 100, which is very rare,” said Laura Dickinson of PSNI Global Alliance. “This is a huge accomplishment for the entire network. Thank you for your commitment to PSNI Global Alliance,” Laura added.
Skill areas include contracts, meetings, expectations, design, programming, end-user training, project templates, project workflow, and more. To ensure each project strictly adheres to PSNI Global Deployment practices, PSNI integrators provide peer reviews focusing on response time, information accuracy, and whether they met or exceeded expectations.
“We’re excited that Mr. Sandeep has been certified for Global Deployment with PSNI on behalf of Granteq,” said Girish Narayanan, Managing Director. Mr. Sandeep is a valuable part of our integration team, and this certification allows us to work in sync with other integrators so we can focus on the same goals for the best outcome for our customer.”
With this certification, Granteq joins an elite group of certified PSNI members. The Global Deployment Committee holds an annual peer review of each certified member company.
